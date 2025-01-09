Anycubic arrived ready to play in 2025, with the announcement of an exciting new 3D printer with fully enclosed CoreXY construction, a new software ecosystem, impressive specs, and the Ace Pro chamber (for multicolour printing) all included for a very reasonable price – under $600.

The Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo is available to order right now, and appears to be a direct rival to industry-leading Bambu Lab printers, namely the premium P1S Combo, which I would say is pretty much the iPhone of the 3D printing market. Shipping for the S1 Combo is expected in Early Feb in the US and March in the UK/EU. It's priced at $599 for a limited time, which is the super early bird price before the unit will eventually increase to $749.

🔥Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo | Simple, One and Done!🔥 - YouTube Watch On

According to Anycubic, the new S1 Combo will have 600mm/s ultra-fast printing speeds, with the power to print a Benchy (a test boat benchmarking model) in just 15 minutes. In comparison, the Bambu Lab P1S can complete a Benchy in 18 mins and the Bambu X1 in 16 mins 30 sec (according to Bambu). This analogy might seem like grasping at straws, but for the longest time, Bambu Lab printers have dominated the market so it's refreshing to see some other manufacturers stepping up their game at lower prices.

With that said, Bambu printers are clearly worth their value, as I'm yet to see a negative review for a Bambu Lab machine. FDM printers that offer multi-colour printing are becoming rapidly sought-after, thanks to the high market demand for selling coloured prints as well as the ease of creating projects involving HueForge 3D prints. I'm very excited to be getting my hands on the new Kobra S1 Combo soon, and share my honest thoughts on how it performs.

It hasn't been long since the company announced its Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo printer back in May, one of the best 3D printers on the market for multi-colour printing. This model also has the bragging rights of being the only 3D printer to offer filament drying, and now there's also a Kobra 3 Max model to consider if you like larger prints. The S1 Combo continues this innovation and compatibility with the Ace Pro chamber, and I'm excited to see what Anycubic does next.