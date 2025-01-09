Anycubic is coming for Bambu Lab with its latest S1 Combo printer

News
By
published

This new ultra-fast, ultra-quiet printer has CoreXY construction for more precise and stable prints, not to mention support for 8-colour printing.

Kobra S1 Combo
(Image credit: Anycubic)

Anycubic arrived ready to play in 2025, with the announcement of an exciting new 3D printer with fully enclosed CoreXY construction, a new software ecosystem, impressive specs, and the Ace Pro chamber (for multicolour printing) all included for a very reasonable price – under $600.

The Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo is available to order right now, and appears to be a direct rival to industry-leading Bambu Lab printers, namely the premium P1S Combo, which I would say is pretty much the iPhone of the 3D printing market. Shipping for the S1 Combo is expected in Early Feb in the US and March in the UK/EU. It's priced at $599 for a limited time, which is the super early bird price before the unit will eventually increase to $749.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World, and has since earned bylines on TechRadar too. With a Masters degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team. Her background working as a tester for CeX let her play around with all kinds of weird and wonderful products, including robots, and she’s recently gotten into 3D printing too. Outside of CB, you’ll find her gaming on her PS5, photographing local shows under the alias Bethshootsbands, and making TikToks of her dog, Tilly. 

Related articles