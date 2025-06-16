Recommended reading

Watch out creatives, Etsy has changed its rules on selling 3D prints

News
This will be a blow to some.

Just as 3D printing is beginning to truly boom, online marketplace Etsy has brought in a ban that will affect many creatives selling on the platform. Previously, an industrious seller with a 3D printer and permission could use another designer's design to print and sell a product, but that is coming to an end as Etsy now says that any design sold on the platform must have been designed by the seller themselves.

Not only does this halt business for people wanting to print and sell someone else's design, but it will also curtail revenue for designers who sell their own designs to others for the purpose of selling. Although this might be clearer for copyright infringements, it means many shops are in danger of being shut down. You can read the Etsy Creativity Standards here, then find out how to sell your own work online (in a different way).

