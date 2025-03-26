Bill Gates says only 3 jobs will be safe from AI (and it's bad news for creatives)

But I think there's a glimmer of hope.

Bill Gates has made an unsettling premonition about the future of AI – and his words don't hold much joy for most working in the creative sector. Gates hypothesised that in the future all but three job roles could be replaced by machines – and only one of those could be considered creative, coding (spoiler: this is at odds with our view on the future of AI in graphic design).

Although a utopian future would have AI taking over the boring, mundane tasks leaving humans free to pursue creativity, speaking across two different interviews Gates shares that he thinks AI has the ability to do "most things" and only coders, biologists and energy experts will remain safe from AI for now. All of these jobs need a human hand to control and advance the AI, he says (though tell that to the proponents of vibe coding).

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site and its long term strategy, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.

