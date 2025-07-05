Guess Who gets a powerful makeover in poignant new campaign

News
By published

Fédération Addiction taps into nostalgia to raise awareness.

Guess Who&#039;s Using board game
(Image credit:  Orès France/Fédération Addiction )

If we think back to the most iconic board games from our childhoods, many of us look back fondly at the humble two-player masterpiece, Guess Who. Reviving a slice of nostalgia, Fédération Addiction have put a thoughtful spin on the classic to redefine addiction stereotypes and challenge societal prejudice.

From billboard ads to TikTok trends, nowadays, there are countless ways to captivate an audience, but touching on nostalgia is almost always a winner. Putting a thoughtful spin on a childhood classic, Fédération Addiction's campaign is an emotionally resonant piece that shines in its juxtaposition.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.