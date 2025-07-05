Guess Who gets a powerful makeover in poignant new campaign
Fédération Addiction taps into nostalgia to raise awareness.
If we think back to the most iconic board games from our childhoods, many of us look back fondly at the humble two-player masterpiece, Guess Who. Reviving a slice of nostalgia, Fédération Addiction have put a thoughtful spin on the classic to redefine addiction stereotypes and challenge societal prejudice.
From billboard ads to TikTok trends, nowadays, there are countless ways to captivate an audience, but touching on nostalgia is almost always a winner. Putting a thoughtful spin on a childhood classic, Fédération Addiction's campaign is an emotionally resonant piece that shines in its juxtaposition.
Created in collaboration with Orès France, Fédération Addiction's 'Guess Who's Using?' features a board of diverse characters. In line with the original game, players try to identify each other's person, asking questions to eliminate characters until one question remains: "Is your character an addict?”. The twist? They all are.
Alongside the game is The Book of Stories – a collection of experiences based on real people's struggles with addiction. Spanning all ages and backgrounds, the book dispels the myth that there's a 'look' when it comes to addiction, smashing stigmas to ignite conversation and raise awareness.
“Too often, people who use drugs are reduced to just that: drug users. says Catherine Delorme, president of Fédération Addiction. "This campaign reminds us of their humanity, their ability to act, and their right to be heard. It shows that drugs are already part of our everyday lives. That’s why they must be addressed collectively. Because it is precisely the silence around them that slows progress,” she adds.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
