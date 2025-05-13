Recommended reading

"Mental health has gone mainstream – but only the safe parts," how one Swiss coffee brand is smashing mental health taboos

Inspiration
By published

This beautifully designed foundation does more than just coffee.

Video credit: Studio IANUS

This week is Mental Health Awareness Week, and while it's all well and good talking about mental illness this week, it's the work that's being done all year round that really counts.

Helping smash the stigma of mental health disorders in Switzerland is the Mental Health Association Switzerland and the Coffee Foundation. Its founder, Damien O'Brien is an insightful voice shining a light on the issues that face the people of Switzerland, and the world, when it comes to mental health.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder
Deputy editor

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.