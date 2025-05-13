The project didn’t start with inspiration – it started in crisis. In Crazy.

Crazy wasn’t something I discovered later in life – it was my normal. I grew up in the housing commission blocks – 'Houso' – of South Sydney Kings Cross, Australia. My world was shaped by violence, addiction, trauma, instability, and plenty of wild times.

When I was young, my father’s sister was murdered. That shattered any idea of 'normal' in our family. Like many youth I was in a cycle and without intervention my future was crime or drugs. My mother battled what they used to call manic depression back in the day – now known as bipolar disorder – and eventually lost her life to suicide. My younger brother lost his fight with addiction. And somewhere in all of that, I nearly lost myself too.

Now a Swiss citizen, I’ve walked through more than one world – intense highs, dangerous lows, psych wards, rock bottom. Six years ago, I was in hospital, bleeding internally from intestinal haemorrhaging, deep in addiction, and battling undiagnosed bipolar disorder. I wasn’t trying to start a movement. I was just trying to survive.

The turning point wasn’t glamorous. It was 30 days in intensive care and psychiatric care. A young Romanian doctor sat with me and helped me break apart everything I thought I knew about toughness and masculinity. She told me, "You’re not weak for being here. Most people never make it this far." That moment changed my life.

It all started with a brutally honest step: Accepting that I was mentally ill.

Denial was killing me. I had to face my “monkey” – my bipolar – and learn to live with it, not against it.

And from there, I decided to use my crazy fire – not for destruction – but for construction.

That’s why I founded The Mental Health Association Switzerland and later Coffee Foundation.

Not to raise awareness in the traditional sense, but to fight for my voice and the many lost, dismantle shame, and give a voice to the unheard. This project was born in the dark – but it’s built on light. The kind that only comes when you stop hating yourself and hiding and learn to hug the cactus.