Recommended reading

Watch out Amazon, there's a new smile logo in town

Features
By published

Charity NABS gets a vibrant new look thanks to Nice and Serious.

NABS rebrand logo on a yellow background
(Image credit: Nice and Serious)

Did you know there's a charity that specifically supports mental wellness in the advertising, media and marketing industry? NABS has been around for over a century and it's just got a new identity courtesy of creative agency Nice and Serious.

Aiming to deepen NABS' impact and visibility, the rebrand is built around the idea of 'The Unstoppable Ally' – as NABS seeks to focus on advancing mental wellness in industry culture, making them more than just a support service. It launched on Wednesday, in time for Mental Health Awareness Week 2025 (see our piece on The Coffee Foundation for more branding/mental health crossover).

Image 1 of 4
NABS rebrand - work in advertising and media and feeling stuck? Let's chat text on billboard
(Image credit: Nice and Serious)
Image 1 of 4
NABS rebrand hand
(Image credit: Nice and Serious)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1