How a fun rebrand and a new mascot boosted this brand's reputation tenfold

Insurance rebrands aren't traditionally the most exciting, but in recent years we've seen some challenger brands pop up, which have unusual and memorable identities. YOLOH, with its new look created by Bristol's Taxi Studio, is one such brand.

YOLOH exists to help people get on with their lives, and not spend endless time filling out forms. You simply input you needs and then you get the best options and deals. The platform will also organise renewal for you so you don't need to worry about it.

The insurance platform needed a brand that would help it unlock its commercial potential – translating into credibility and funding. And this has worked. Since its rebrand, YOLOH's brand equity has increased tenfold, with investment coming in from Europe, the Midde East and the US –something that the best rebrands aspire to.

The brand itself hinges around the strapline: Insurance Dejumbled, which works not just as a slogan but a strategic and creative anchor to help YOLOH connect with the world. Also, 'dejumbled' is just a great word, and the way the brand uses it to literally unjumble text is a nice touch.

There's also a fun digital assistant, Andi, which helps guide customers through their journey, using hand signals to demystify complex insurance terms and concepts. Taxi Studio describes Andi as a "diligent, friendly guide who brings warmth and accessibility to a traditionally uninspiring industry".

"We knew YOLOH needed an identity to bring its personality to life and what better way than a character, that’s how Andi was born," explains Martin Fresle, associate creative director of Taxi Studio.

"A helping hand who could guide and provide reassurance. Andi’s animated hand signals are a metaphor for YOLOH’s whole promise: Dejumbling Insurance, to ensure people spend time living and not form-filling."

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The brandmark aims to reflect the playful spirit of YOLOH while showing that it really does make life easier. The resulting logo is an ambigram, meaning it can be read both ways, which is another fun touch that really comes to life through YOLOH's videos and social assets, and is guided, of course, by Andi.

Colour-wise, navy is the main hue here, with Andi and the logo in striking aqua and yellow accents highlighting details. This feels fresh when compared to other insurance schemes, and is distinctive from other challenger brands like Marshmallow, which focuses on pink.

Like all good branding schemes, tone of voice has not been neglected here. Brand writer Nick Carson was brought on board to develop a "warm, witty and accessible" tone of voice. Phrases like 'where your lease meets peace' to showcase insurance for Renters is just one example of language not normally seen on insurance platforms.

"Securing seed funding was a pivotal moment for YOLOH, and our new brand identity played a key role in getting us there," explains YOLOH's CMO, Manish Bhatt. "Taxi Studio didn’t just give us a brand, they gave us a bold, ownable story that helped investors instantly ‘get’ what we’re about.

"In a market saturated with complexity and distrust, Insurance Dejumbled became our rallying cry. Now, with funding secured and a distinctive new look, we’re ready to launch and make insurance simpler, smarter, and a whole lot friendlier."

What was the biggest challenge with this rebrand? "Rebranding YOLOH wasn’t just about looking different, it was about thinking differently," says Martin.

"The insurance landscape is cluttered with complexity and anxiety, so our biggest challenge was cutting through that noise with clarity and character. We needed to create a brand that could instantly build trust, resonate emotionally, and unlock commercial growth, all without losing the fun. Our aim was to flip the sector on its head, to make insurance easier to understand, whichever way you look at it."

Find out more about YOLOH on Taxi Studio's site.