Brand Impact Awards 2024: all the winners revealed

News
By
published

Explore all the Gold, Silver and Bronze winners at the 11th-annual celebration of the best branding in the world.

Brand Impact Awards 2024: winners revealed
(Image credit: Future)
Jump To:

We're delighted to reveal the winners of the Brand Impact Awards 2024.

Following our rigorous new process established in 2023, our global judging panel had three weeks to review and rate the entries independently – and then small specialist panels of 5-6 came together over a two-week period to debate the final results in their allocated categories.

Image 1 of 6
EE, by Zag
(Image credit: Zag)
Image 1 of 3
Google - Circle to Search, by R/GA
(Image credit: R/GA)
Image 1 of 5
La Dolce Vita by Design Bridge & Partners
(Image credit: Design Bridge & Partners)
Image 1 of 6
National Portrait Gallery, by EDIT
(Image credit: EDIT)
Image 1 of 6
RSPCA, by Jones Knowles Ritchie
(Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie)
Image 1 of 3
Samsung Micro Miracles, by ManvsMachine
(Image credit: ManvsMachine)
Image 1 of 6
Yellowbird, by Gander
(Image credit: Gander)
Image 1 of 4
Act for Early Years, by Saboteur
(Image credit: Saboteur)
Image 1 of 4
Bikedot, by Studio Sutherl&
(Image credit: Studio Sutherl&)
Image 1 of 4
Bombardier, by Lippincott
(Image credit: Lippincott)
Image 1 of 4
Bonta, by Magpie
(Image credit: Magpie)
Image 1 of 4
Brompton House, by UnitedUs
(Image credit: UnitedUs)
Image 1 of 4
Crumbl, by Turner Duckworth
(Image credit: Turner Duckworth)
Image 1 of 4
Google Android, by R/GA
(Image credit: R/GA)
Image 1 of 4
January Blues, by Magpie
(Image credit: Magpie)
Image 1 of 4
Joyful Outdoors, by Alphabetical
(Image credit: Alphabetical)
Image 1 of 3
Kraken Rum, by NB Studio
(Image credit: NB Studio)
Image 1 of 4
London Transport Museum, by Kit Studio
(Image credit: Kit Studio)
Image 1 of 4
Ostro, by Mucho
(Image credit: Mucho)
Image 1 of 4
Pleasurama, by Design Bridge & Partners
(Image credit: Design Bridge & Partners)