Brand Impact Awards 2024: all the winners revealed

We're delighted to reveal the winners of the Brand Impact Awards 2024.

Following our rigorous new process established in 2023, our global judging panel had three weeks to review and rate the entries independently – and then small specialist panels of 5-6 came together over a two-week period to debate the final results in their allocated categories.

From just over 200 entries, a total of 56 projects from 34 different agencies made it through to the shortlist stage. Several of those received multiple awards apiece: we're proud to announce a total of 7x Gold Awards, 24x Silver Awards and 39x Bronze Awards.

All our winners will receive one of our all striking new BIA Mallet trophies, designed in collaboration with Taxi Studio.

So without further ado, here are this year's winners...

Gold Award winners

In alphabetical order, the following seven projects received at least one Gold Award trophy at the Brand Impact Awards 2024.

EE by Zag

Gold Award: Technology & Telecoms

Read more about this project at wearezag.com

“Evolution perfected. Flawless execution, impactful design, and a system built for success.” Heitor Piffer – Design Bridge & Partners

As EE expanded into new territories – such as gaming, TV, home security, electronics and digital identity – it needed a broader, bolder brand expression to match its ambitions, scaling from the UK’s biggest mobile provider to become its biggest technology platform brand.

Zag’s new identity builds on the existing strengths of the EE brand, and supercharges them. 100% new, 100% EE, the result is a refreshed, re-energised, rethought brand for a new era that goes far beyond its roots in mobile.



“Young, fresh, strong and consistent.” Amr El Badry – Vodafone

Built to stretch, the brand dials up its distinctiveness with enough extra elasticity to cut through in multiple new categories. After paring the brand back to its core component, the smart dot, Zag gave it a new, simpler aesthetic – and defined new behaviours to allow it as much playful, memorable, multi-channel utility as possible.

Packed with purpose and possibility, the all-new identity system spans everything from a new symbol and refreshed colour palette, to reimagined typography and behaviours, to new motion DNA, sound, tone of voice, UI and UX, retail, physical product, scent and mixed reality principles.

Google – Circle to Search by R/GA

Gold Award: Technology & Telecoms

rga.com

“A brilliant way to hack partners’ comms in a subtle and elegant way. The smartest 'ingredient brand' solution I’ve seen.” Heitor Piffer – Design Bridge & Partners

One of Google’s hottest new innovations, Circle to Search is an AI-enabled consumer innovation that enables you to search anything on your phone with a simple gesture alone.

The problem: the feature was designed to blend in, so there was no way for Google to get the credit when promoted in its partners’ global marketing materials.

“It’s hard to drive attribution to a brand through a gesture. We’ve seen it with Apple’s swipe to unlock. In the Android world, this seems intuitive enough to stand the test of time.” Andrea Dell’Anna – Human After All

R/GA’s challenge was to drive brand attribution across any and all marketing channels not owned by Google so that every time the gesture was featured, it also served as an ad for Google’s innovation.

The solution: branding the interface itself. Leveraging Google’s most recognisable equity, its four colours, R/GA blended engineering and marketing into one branded gesture. So no matter who was leveraging the new feature, Google always gets the attribution through the subtle use of their most iconic colours. All the credit, in every environment.

Pastiglie Leone by Design Bridge & Partners

Gold Award: FMCG

Read more about this project at designbridge.com

“Joyful. Brings together so many little heritage stories into a lovely range of products.” Daniel Kennington – Turner Duckworth

Founded in Turin in 1857 by Luigi Leone, candy brand Pastiglie Leone is part of the fabric of life in Italy, with the iconic pastilles sharing an almost familial bond with Italian consumers of all ages.

However, as the brand extends its reach around the world, a lack of brand awareness, coupled with visual inconsistencies, were hindering its growth. The brand needed to change – without changing a thing.

“I love everything about this. It pays true respect to the brand's Italian heritage, while contemporizing it in a way that feels so right. Every detail is considered and crafted: they’re mini works of art.” Leigh Chandler – Sister Mary

Capturing the vibrant imagination and inherent charm of Leone, Design Bridge & Partners brought the brand to life through a singular creative idea: Sensory Escapism. An antidote to the stresses, anxieties, and uncertainty in the world; a place where consumers can indulge in moments of pure joy and a sense of escapism, even if only for a fleeting moment.

Traditional Italian sign writing style creates a sense of craft and provenance, with each pack inspired by different styles of street signs in Turin. Filigree detailing found throughout the architectural ironwork of the original factory building provides an extra layer or ornate detailing. And Luxor Gold foiling elevates the visual aesthetic on a par with the confectionary’s historic artisanal production.

National Portrait Gallery by EDIT

Gold Award: Culture

Read more about this project at editbrandstudio.co.uk

“A beautifully considered solution that blends heritage and modernity.” Charlie De Grussa – Wise

2023 was a momentous year for National Portrait Gallery, marking the most significant transformation in its history. EDIT embraced this a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a new NPG brand for people today and in the future.

Putting people and portraits front and centre, the timeless new identity proudly celebrates ‘a Gallery of people, for people’. Sitting seamlessly alongside NPG’s magnificent Grade I listed building and its historic and contemporary collections, it’s designed to appeal to a diverse range of audiences.

“Elegant, distinctive and contemporary. All the elements work harmoniously.” Marc Atkinson – Southbank Centre

EDIT’s design process involved looking back to move forwards. The monogram, logotype, typeface and colour palette are all inspired by historic references found within the Gallery’s archives, with particular focus on an original sketch by the Gallery’s first director, Sir George Scharf, in 1893.

These assets sit at the heart of a flexible design framework that puts the vast, magnificent and diverse Collection front and centre, respecting the integrity of the portraits whilst being responsive to an ever-growing number of brand touchpoints for the Gallery – a shop, café, fine dining restaurant, learning centre, family activities, and even a night out.

RSPCA by Jones Knowles Ritchie

Gold Award: Not-for-Profit

Read more about this project at jkrglobal.com

"I love this. It feels new, but also even more RSPCA than ever before." Ren Rigby – Proto

Founded in London in 1824, the RSPCA has been tackling animal cruelty for two centuries. But in a world where animals are facing the biggest challenges of our time, they needed as many people as possible to join the cause.

With an ambition to inspire a million acts of kindness for animals, the charity wanted to welcome in its 200th year by building a brand fit for the future. How? By putting the society back into the RSPCA.

“Hugely controversial, especially in the right-leaning press. But it’s exactly that expectation-confounding quality that makes it good. Confident, well-thought-through, clearly a labour of love.” Matt Baxter – Baxter & Bailey

To achieve this externally, JKR began by investigating the role that society plays inside the organisation. The team immersed themselves in the charity’s day-to-day work, including riding along with inspectors and meeting volunteers.

The solution is built around three main elements. The ownable new ‘octopunct’ shape adapts to fit every aspect of the brand. Characterful illustration brings life to all the animals the RSPCA supports, and the typeface evokes rallying posters from the brand’s storied past.

These core assets work together for a truly distinctive identity, reaffirming the RSPCA’s position as the leading voice in animal welfare.

Samsung Micro Miracles by ManvsMachine

Gold Award: Technology & Telecoms

mvsm.com

“Mesmerizing.” Heitor Piffer – Design Bridge & Partners

This ground-breaking campaign celebrates Samsung’s pioneering role in producing semiconductors: the nanoscopic, unsung heroes of technological progress. Micro Miracles features 3D-printed models on a nanoscopic scale, captured using a one-of-a-kind scanning electron microscope (SEM).

Collaborating with agencies BMB and Chiel Worldwide and production partner CYLNDR, ManvsMachine handled direction, design, animation and post-production for the campaign. This included creating a series of dioramas to depict different uses of semiconductors.

"An amazing commitment to both craft and concept.” Andrea Dell-Anna – Human After All

Every microscopic model celebrates a different incredible technology that wouldn’t be possible without the ‘micro-miracles’ that are semiconductors. This includes ordinary everyday moments such as making a video call or playing a video game, right through to extraordinary life-saving inventions and space exploration.

Sculptures were produced physically in incredible, super-miniature detail. Some of the details are nanoscopic in size: one-60th of the width of a human hair. This incredible feat was made possible thanks to a cutting-edge 2GL 3D printing technique, developed by microfabrication pioneers Nanoscribe, using a process called Two-Photon Polymerisation.

Scientific photographer Stefan Diller then painstakingly recreated the dynamic camera moves from ManvsMachine’s original animatic, frame-by-frame, at a nanoscopic level. The result: a cinematic perspective of the microscopic world that has never been seen before in commercial filmmaking.

Yellowbird by Gander

Gold Award: FMCG

Read more about this project at takeagander.com

“This just made me smile. Quirky, ownable and fun, taking the brand from something I wouldn’t consider to something that would go straight into my basket.” Stu Tallis – Taxi Studio

Yellowbird is a hot sauce made with love (and a whole lot of peppers) in Austin, Texas. Founded by Erin and George over a decade ago, it started as a farmer’s market product and soared to new heights. However, the brand hadn’t evolved alongside its success, which is where Gander came in.

In the hot sauce world, there are countless brands, split into small batch and mass-produced categories. Small batch brands cater to hot sauce enthusiasts who seek new, extreme flavours, while big brands offer a classic standby.

“Bags of personality. Bold and eye catching. Playful. Love it!” Emma Follett – Design Bridge & Partners

Yellowbird stands out with its simple yet unconventional ingredients and approachable heat levels, making it perfect for daily use. It’s the Goldilocks of hot sauces: modern, off-beat, and crafted for everyday enjoyment.

The rebrand aimed to simplify and amplify, creating an iconic, universally loved brand. The redesigned packaging prominently features the bird icon and yellow colour, adding levity and instant shelf appeal. Playful touches like bird eyes following your cursor on the website and quirky photoshoots of cowboys eating breakfast in bed all contribute to the wider mission, which embraces Austin’s unique vibe: ‘Keep Hot Sauce Weird.’

Yellowbird now confidently competes with both big-league and small-batch hot sauces, embodying equal parts mischief and delight, craft and casualness – just like their hot sauce.

Silver Award winners

Brand Impact Awards 2024: Silver Awards

In alphabetical order, the following 24 projects received at least one Silver Award trophy at the Brand Impact Awards 2024.

Act for Early Years by Saboteur

Silver Award: Typography

Typography Bronze Award: Not-for-Profit

Read more about this project at saboteur.studio

“I love the simplicity of this idea, and the authenticity in the typeface. What else would you use to give children a voice other than their own letters?” Tony de Ste Croix – Heavenly

A child’s early years are the most critical. Yet half the world’s children are being left behind, without quality childcare and pre-school education. Theirworld, a global children’s charity, needed a campaign to raise awareness of this crisis and persuade adults to act for early years.

Saboteur invited kids across Kenya, Ghana, and Scotland to draw wonky letters, doodles, and scribbles that were then digitised into a real, functional and expressive font family. The letters are all random sizes and colours. Some letters are backwards. Kerning or spacing is totally random. So is colour. It looks like children have written all over the page, scribbling out broken promises and pleading for action across every channel –from billboards to emails, and even official UN documents.

“Brilliantly simple and emotionally strong.” Veronika Burian – Type Together

In a world spilling over with crises and a congested charity sector, Act For Early Years bursts through persuasively with the urgent optimism of a child’s voice. In a category that’s often neat, stylised and systematic, real letters collected from real children have greater power to speak emotively to adult decision-makers around the world.

Bikedot by Studio Sutherl&

Silver Award: Typography

Typography Bronze Award: Retail

studio-sutherland.co.uk

“In an era where AI and digital capture the limelight, it’s refreshing to see typographic craft that brings physicality to the category in such a fresh and pertinent way.” Stu Tallis – Taxi Studio

Drawing on three decades of experience with many of the world’s leading bike builders, Bikedot is a new company that builds, sells and curates bikes, parts, and clothing from their London showroom and online. Having built strong relationships with many of the top manufacturers, the team only recommends quality parts they have tested themselves.

To express the freedom of cycling combined with precision engineering, Studio Sutherl& created a number of bespoke typographic ‘BIKE’ tracks, reflecting the array of products sold. Tracks are always combined with a graphic dot: a mark of excellence for everything that Bikedot curates.

“Beautifully authentic with a cool edge that’s perfect for the market.” Tony de Ste Croix – Heavenly

Reflective tracks are used on bespoke bike frames and apparel, and the track motif is also used as a ‘rollergraph’ on all print collateral, including overprinting packaging and catalogues from Bikedot’s various collaborators and suppliers.

Bombardier by Lippincott

Silver Award: Transport & Travel

Read more about this project at lippincott.com

“Muted tones, considered photography, elegant pattern work, and upmarket typography combine to give a truly luxurious, high-end impression.” David Airey – Logo Design Love

For 80 years, Bombardier has shaped how people move around the world. Today, it is at the forefront of innovation in sustainability and emission reduction. The brand needed to reflect this new chapter.

To capture Bombardier’s unique ethos, Lippincott started with its people. A powerful brand idea – At Your Altitude – emerged, evocative of Bombardier’s connection with and empathy for customers, partners and employees, and an unmatched ability to operate at their level.

“Really beautiful.” Vicki Young – Nalla

A new logo, the Bombardier Mach, features the silhouette of an aircraft breaking the sound barrier, an ode to the ambition of its people. The visual expression extends to the livery with a striking engineered pattern of the Mach symbol, creating a sense of precision and dynamic wind flow motion.

Bonta by Magpie

Silver Award: Illustration

Illustration Bronze Award: Artisan

Read more about this project at magpie-studio.com

“The world isn’t short of ice-cream. But Bonta’s playful packaging has bags of character that sets it apart, and puts it on the map.” Marc Atkinson – Southbank Centre

Born in Bend, Oregon, Bonta crafts small-batch gelato with the best ingredients from the Pacific Northwest, with wholesome goodness in every scoop. Magpie rejuvenated the brand, celebrating the great outdoors and capturing the spirit of ‘low-adrenaline adventure’.

The new visual identity takes strong cues from Bend’s effortless cool and laid-back lifestyle. The imperfect, slightly curved character of National Park ephemera inspired the logo mark, whilst the colour palette mixes earthy tones with pops of bright colour for a modern look. The typography has an energy, even when static, and the monochrome approach gives the logo a minimalist feel.

“Won me over with its charm, fun and deliciousness.” Matt Baxter – Baxter & Bailey

Magpie collaborated with Aron Leah on the playful, low-adrenaline illustrations. Illustrated characters interact with the ingredients or the crafting process: shards of stracciatella ladder up the mountain side; a bubbling dulce-de-leche rock pool is constantly being stirred; a trekker wades through a peanut-butter fudge river.

Four distinct topographic patterns, with relevant geographic coordinates, represent well-known local landmarks on pack alongside warm, informal copy that reflects the laid-back lifestyle enjoyed by those lucky enough to be in Bend.

Brompton House by UnitedUs

Silver Award: FMCG

Read more about this project at unitedus.co.uk

“Not dumbed down or playing a price game: the personality and passion shine through.” Emma Follett – Design Bridge & Partners

A family-run business based in Madrid, Brompton House has spent 20 years providing low-cost baked goods that are staple snacks in many UK households. But its brand communications were pushed to the back of the shelf.

This rebrand by UnitedUs bakes moments of joy into the brand. Warmly welcoming people to the home of sweet treats, Brompton House now has a clear, consistent and tasty identity capable of communicating personality, increasing brand awareness and capitalising on market share.

“Delicious, beautifully crafted, disruptive and nostalgic.” Leigh Chandler – Sister Mary

Brompton House’s target market is everyday families, not upper-class estate dwellers – so the antiquated country house illustration from its original logo gave way to a simplified, easily scalable brand mark.

A grin-inducing tone of voice – combined with playful illustration, lifestyle photography, nostalgic references and bold hero type – infuse joy and fun family values in every bite, proving that low-price-point product positioning needn't mean a lower-quality brand.

Crumbl by Turner Duckworth

Silver Award: Illustration

Read more about this project at turnerduckworth.com

“Makes me hungry for a cookie. Delightful and delicious.” Rebecca Sutherland – Illustrator

Having enjoyed rapid growth since it was founded in 2017, US-based cookie brand Crumbl was being held back by a tired brand that had lost touch with its unique story and delicious product.

Turner Duckworth’s refreshed visual identity breathes a new sense of dynamism into the brand. It takes inspiration from Crumbl’s iconic pink box, incorporating its unique shape and colour throughout the system to elevate its iconic status.

“Gorgeous, fresh, and full of personality and flair.” Leigh Chandler – Sister Mary

Playfulness and indulgence sit proudly at the heart of Crumbl’s personality, and the rebrand – with a distinctive style of character-led illustration by BUCK – infuses those traits throughout to give it a new lease of life.

Google Android by R/GA

Silver Award: Technology & Telecoms

Technology & Telecoms Bronze Award: Motion

Read more about this project at rga.com

“Working within the parameters of a giant corporation like Google isn’t easy. This system is coherent and progressive without over-designing or overthinking.” Andrea Dell’Anna – Human After All

With over three billion active users, the Android ecosystem is powered by a global community of around 12 million developers. But despite its huge reach, the brand was static, stale, corporate, and losing vital share with Gen Z.

R/GA went back to Android’s founding values of freedom and inclusivity to reassert its future. For a new generation who want even greater autonomy and choice in building their connected world, the agency evolved the brand to be as open and adaptive as they are.

“Modern, cohesive, and playful.” Amr El Badry – Vodafone

The evolved design system is borderless as it flexes across partners and devices, with a more accessible colour palette. Beloved by developers, the iconic robot is more fun and expressive, reflecting the different contexts and characters of different Android users.

20 years after it first launched, R/GA also took the opportunity to more clearly define Android’s relationship with Google, connecting the brand identities to lift consideration while creating a new suite of tools to help scale the brand through high-profile partnerships – from NASA to Peloton.

January Blues by Magpie

Silver Award: Copywriting

Copywriting Bronze Award: Self-Branding

magpie-studio.com

“Who wouldn’t want to receive this pack of colourful loveliness? The idea of contacting clients in January rather than the traditional Christmas mailer is lovely, and the idea to subvert January blues is joyful.” Matt Baxter – Baxter & Bailey

Part of the challenge in self-promotion is identifying the right moment and message. Reinforcing value, and building emotional engagement. Landing a message that builds relationships, without feeling salesy.

Known for holiday hangovers, perpetual rain and broken resolutions, January can feel more like survival than the start of something new. Delivered at a time when the postman brings nothing but bills, this seasonal mailer was intentionally generous.

Designed as keepsakes that could find a spot on a desk or shelf, January Blues is a series of eight fluorescent art prints intended to brighten the darkest month of the year with a message of positivity. An unexpected gift, the collection was presented under the title: ‘Brighter days are coming.’

“Lovely idea. Not many words, but all of them perfectly considered with a lovely light-touch execution. I wish I’d been sent one of these.” Nick Parker – That Explains Things

Understanding the audience mindset was central to the piece. Recipients had to physically tear through January Blues to reveal their gift inside, creating a memorable moment of theatre that heightened engagement. At a time when the financial climate compounded our collective depression after the excesses of the season, January Blues reminds us that brighter times are just around the corner.

Joyful Outdoors by Alphabetical

Silver Award: Sport & Leisure

Read more about this project at alphabetical.studio

“A nice way to emphasise the connection with nature using the die-cut. The nod to a smile and an eye in the 'j' added an extra layer of delight.” Emma Follett – Design Bridge & Partners

Joyful Outdoors founder Elspeth Fimpel runs group workshops which are always based in nature: from foraging and bushcraft, to navigation and laughter yoga. She needed a unique identity to promote these experiences to a wide audience, and encourage people to reconnect with nature.

Expressing the joy to be found in the outdoors, the logo acts as a window through which anyone can highlight what makes them a smile. Workshop attendees can use die-cut business cards to frame their favourite discovery in nature.

“Clever and consistent. Makes you want to collect it all.” Nicolas Houssin – Mattel

Everything in the brand is influenced by nature – from a suite of textures to the colour palette. Icons denote the four key workshops on offer, whilst a bright palette reflects the changing seasons and a playful tone of voice encourages people to ditch their desk and get outside.

The resulting system enables Fimple to implement pre-made design templates across physical and digital applications, bringing joy to every brand touchpoint.

The Kraken Rum: The Legendary Survivor Series by NB Studio

Silver Award: Illustration

Read more about this project at nbstudio.co.uk

“Beautifully crafted.” Leigh Chandler – Sister Mary

Each year, Kraken Rum's Legendary Survivor Series will reveal a gripping story of unlikely escape, pulling audiences deeper into the formidable legend of the Kraken – with each tale brought to life by a different illustrator.

The series begins with the tale of a brave lighthouse keeper who narrowly evaded the Beast’s clutches, illustrated by Justin Estcourt. With an intricate, ethereal quality, Estcourt’s unique style illuminates the moment of escape in all its perilous glory.

“Lovely work.” Rebecca Sutherland – Illustrator

A white gloss finish on the bottle creates an elegant canvas for the sublimation print process, highlighting illustrative details such as the metallic silver foiled shield for fans to discover. A green hue adds a nautical vibe, evoking the storm-swept setting.

Building on the Kraken brand’s well-established reputation for covetable Limited Editions, this latest iteration serves as a disruptive tool to enhance brand awareness, generate PR, and excite fans of the Beast.

LIFFFE/FFFORMS by ManvsMachine

Silver Award: Motion

Read more about this project at mvsm.com

“Playful and feels right for the audience. I love how the experimental characters mimic the attendees.” Eric Ng – DesignStudio

ManvsMachine set out to encapsulate the vibrant energy of OFFF Barcelona 2024, a world-renowned festival celebrating the cutting edge of visual culture and design. OFFF needed a visual language that resonated with its diverse creative community – from designers and developers to thinkers and theorists.

MvsM visualised the highs and lows of creative life, capturing raw emotions such as curiosity, excitement, burnout, fulfilment, and connection through abstract forms.

“Fun to watch, and really captures the tone of the event. A++ work.” Kenesha Sneed – BUCK

The LIFFFE-FFFORMS became a dynamic visual tapestry woven throughout the festival. They pulsed on digital screens, adorned banners and posters, and even materialised as a hidden 3D-printed sculpture – sparking plenty of social media buzz. This immersive experience transformed the festival grounds into a celebration of the shared emotional landscape of creativity.

By embracing the full spectrum of creative experiences, LIFFFE-FFFORMS mirrors the eclectic spirit of OFFF, fostering a sense of community and connection among the festival’s attendees.

London Transport Museum by Kit Studio

Silver Award: Retail

Read more about this project at kit.studio

“Simple, understated, and iconic, but done with sensitivity. It’ll stand the test of time.” Emma Follett – Design Bridge & Partners

London Transport Museum's ever-changing range of products are pitched at everyone from families to transport enthusiasts, home-makers to international visitors. But the retail experience had become disjointed, lacking the crucial storytelling element to help preserve and share the heritage of London Transport.

From the Tube map to eclectic ‘this way’ signage, illustrative arrows, moquette seat patterns and the iconic roundel logo, Kit Studio had a wealth of original, historic and quintessentially ‘London’ design elements to work with.

“The iconography is immediately identifiable, making the packaging just as collectible as the product.” Nicolas Houssin – Mattel

Without a single-source supplier, and with products ranging from wooden trains to moquette sofas, the new visual identity needed plenty of flex and longevity. The studio set out to tell the story of London Transport in a way that was relevant to each carefully selected product.

The new identity makes each disparate product part of a unified system that educates, surprises and delights from the Museum, to the shelf, to your home. An illustrated library of graphic tiles work together uniquely on each product, and when paired with the Johnston typeface and iconic London Transport colours, are unmistakably ‘London’.

Ostro by Mucho

Silver Award: Professional Services

Read more about this project at wearemucho.com

“Simplifies the complexity of what Ostro is there to solve in a simple and elegant way.” Vicki Young – Nalla

Ostro is a life science software company helping consumers and healthcare providers navigate a complex healthcare system and find the right treatment.

With multiple product lines and multiple stakeholders, including patients, clinicians, and life science companies, Ostro – originally called RxDefine – needed a brand that could concisely communicate the who, what, and why of the business.

“The Meccano-like shapes, while simple, have almost infinite interpretations.” David Airey – Logo Design Love

Healthcare is often inundated with complex jargon and unfamiliar acronyms, so the brand architecture needed to be clear and easy to navigate.

Mucho drew inspiration from Meccano, the inventive childhood construction set, to bring concept of connections and links to life in a simple yet memorable way. Built on a modular, Meccano-like lozenge, the new logo builds out into a corresponding graphic language, the many connection points representing the role that Ostro plays at various stages of the healthcare navigation journey.

Philharmonie Luxembourg by NB Studio

Silver Award: Culture

Read more about this project at nbstudio.co.uk

“Classical music can easily get stuck in a bygone era, but this feels contemporary and forward-thinking. It comes to life in motion, but feels fresh and active even when static.” Marc Atkinson – Southbank Centre

Philharmonie Luxembourg is a world-class concert hall that hosts over 400 performances yearly. Most Luxembourgers are familiar with the iconic architecture from the outside, but not the symphony of experiences within. In a challenging landscape for the arts, they needed to reach beyond loyal classical music lovers and attract a younger, culturally curious and digital-minded audience.

A rhythmic identity alive with music, NB Studio’s rebrand breaks free of the elitist connotations of classical music, amplifying the diversity of experiences on offer.

The Philharmonie’s iconic building, an architectural landmark in Luxembourg, inspires the new logo. But it’s much more than a depiction of the static monument: the vertical columns pulsate in response to the music.

“Visually compelling, with a strong, single-minded idea.” Peggy Afriyie – Senior Copywriter

NB Studio developed a generative animation tool in JS, WebGL and Vue.js that dynamically creates wave patterns in response to sound and rhythm. In turn, the columns inspire a system of lines that dictate how type and images appear throughout the identity system.

Pleasurama by Design Bridge & Partners

Silver Award: Luxury

Luxury Bronze Award: Retail

Read more about this project at designbridge.com

“Takes risks while maintaining a level of luxury. It won’t be to everyone’s taste, but that’s the way with any pioneering product.” Nicolas Houssin – Mattel

In the 90s, Harvey Nichols was iconic and pioneering. It was the first store in London to provid