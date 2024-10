Brand Impact Awards 2024: credits

In alphabetical order by project name, here are the full credits for all of the Brand Impact Awards 2024 winners, exactly as supplied by the entrants:

Aardman Academy

Strategy – Halo

Nick Ellis (Creative Partner & Founder)

Paul Bailey (Brand Strategy Director)

Abbie Price (Strategist)

Tom Swain (Client Partner)

Act for Early Years

Leah Bravo – The Crafty Saboteur

Creative Lead



Nick Eagleton – The Playful Saboteur

Creative



Paul Cardwell – The Laughing Saboteur

Copywriter



Charlotte Bartrop – The Smiling Saboteur

Project Manager



Bella Betti-Berutto – The Intuitive Saboteur

Project Manager



Francisca Posada-Baynham – The Nimble Saboteur

Strategy



Hannah Kelly – The Curious Saboteur

Creative



Mica Zetterquist-Helger – The Striding Saboteur

Creative



Jenny Hiley – The Leaping Saboteur

Creative

Archer School for Girls

Creative:

Design Bridge and Partners:

Ross Clugston – Chief Creative Officer

Marlee Bruning – Creative Director

Mackenzie Dragan – Design Director

Audrie Kapinus – Senior Designer

Emma Fontaine – Designer

Nina Marie Girod – Senior CGI Artist

Kari Porter – Implementation Senior Designer

David Farrell –Production

Veta Bates – Senior Strategy Director

Alexa McPeak – Senior Strategist

Lily Thaler - Strategist

Bridget Ashley – Client Business Director

Amy Shih – Account Manager



Typography:

Rob Clarke

Audrie Kapinus



Illustration:

Andrew Hudson



Copywriting:

Nick Asbury

Veta Bates

Lily Thaler



Brand Film:

Stephanie Kim – Film Writer & Director

Taylor Ervin – Producer

Fidel Ruiz-Healy – Director of photography

Hannah Carpenter – 1st AC

Molly Becker – B cam Op

Mercy McKess – Gaffer

Kaitlyn Scardino – Grip

Destiny Farrant – Sound

Ariel Gardner – Production Assistant

Aruba

Strategist: Jack Wimmer

Copywriter: Josephine Wäktare Heintz

Production Manager: Joana Jardim

Animator: Eilidh Reid

3D: Louise Silfversparre & Lina Källström

Designers: Joana Fatela, Carl Doneza, James Mir

Snr Designer: Lucy McGinley

Snr Digital Designer: Hannah Leggett

Client Services: Fanny Kaminksi

Assoc. Creative Director: Chris Beck

Creative Director: Cat How

Betterfly

Company Credits:



DesignStudio - Branding Agency

Betterfly - Client



Individual Credits:

Alexis Sellal - Creative Director, DesignStudio

Magali Johnson - Client Director, DesignStudio

Filipe Peregrino - Design Director, DesignStudio

Tyler Eldridge - Senior Designer, DesignStudio

Adrian Lee - Senior Designer, DesignStudio

Dan Johnston - Senior Designer

Matt Molloy - Senior Digital Designer

Bekki Leahy - Senior Animator

Eliza Evans - Senior Strategist

Nick Gordon - Senior Copywriter

Bikedot

Creative Director:

Jim Sutherland

Tony Davidson (Errror)

Kim Papworth (Errror)



Designer:

Jim Sutherland

Ethan Brown



Website:

Murray King (bikedot)



Typographer:

Jim Sutherland

Ethan Brown

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bombardier

Lippincott Design:

Michael Guerin, Partner

Brendán Murphy, Senior Partner, Global Executive Creative Director

Lizzie Harris, Senior Partner

Jeroen Sikma, Senior Design Director

Will Ferguson, Design Director

Devin Sager, Design Director

Dan Ran, Senior Designer

Blake Kilker, Senior Motion Designer

Lippincott Strategy :

Rose Baki, Senior Partner

Emily Guilmette, Partner

Amanda Abell, Associate

Rocky Lam, Senior Consultant

Bombardier:

Ève Laurier, Vice President, Communications, Marketing & Public Affairs

Maria Pagano, Director, Brand

Bonta

Creative Director: Ben Christie

Creative Director: David Azurdia

Account Director: Alice Thompson

Design Director: Eilidh Brosnahan

Designer: Ben Christie

Designer: Emma Thelwall-Jones

Animator: Ben Chamberlain

Renders: John Randall

Strategy & Writer: Rebecca Magnus

Illustrator: Aron Leah

Artworker: Tim Howcroft

Brompton House

UnitedUs

Cannonball!

Copywriter & Designer: Spencer Buck

Artwork: Tom Bertin

Illustration: Rebecca Sutherland

Project Management: Lauren Adie

Printing & Production: Fenton Smith, PrintSmith Productions

Chococo

Buddy Creative

Coffee Foundation

Coffee Foundation Creative Team:

Art Director : https://www.behance.net/PaoloVendramini

Brand Designer : https://www.behance.net/andreaflemma

Photography Andrea Pugiotto : https://andreapugiotto.com/

Copywriter : https://www.behance.net/marcobottini

Video Animation : Studio IANUS https://www.behance.net/studioianus

Crumbl

Agency: Turner Duckworth NY

Client: Crumbl

Executive Creative Director: Andy Baron

Creative Director: Daniel Ioannou

Creative Director of Motion: Dan Kennington

Design Director: Breehn Sasaki

Senior Designer: Rory McKinnon

Account Director: Katie Monahan

Lettering Artist: Alec Tear

Typeface Design: Kilotype

Illustration: BUCK

Photography: Ted Cavanaugh, Eugene Ho (Food Styling)

EE

Zag team:

Neil Cummings, Executive Creative Director

Daniel Green, Creative Director

Katie Katsouris, Project Director

Alessia Francescutti, Client Services Director

Silvia Agrestini, Business Lead

Daniel Orme, Senior Designer

Alan Watt, Senior Designer Juliette Mauve, Senior Project Manager

Richard Coldicott, Lead Motion Designer

Liam Corner, Senior Motion Designer Ze Paz, Design Director

Ryan Corner, Design Director Emma Barrett, Design Director Paul Moffatt, Senior Visual Designer Toby Price, Senior Designer



—

Client partners:

Peter Jeavons, Group Brand & Consumer Marketing Director

Jason Wood, Group Head of Brand

Kathryn Bathurst, Head of Brand



—

Creative partners:

Colophon Foundry, Type Design and Development

Father, Music and Sound Design

Goya Design Studio, Digital Design and Strategy

Tej Chauhan, Industrial Design

SR Partners, Motion Design R&D

Prosody London, Scent Design and Development

Studio PIC, Illustration

Swerve Represents, Talent



Agency partners:

Saatchi & Saatchi

Digitas

Publicis London

Havas Play

Dalziel and Pow

Your Studio

The Writing Club

Boomerang

Prodigious

Enterprise Mobility

Tiffany Rolfe - Global Chief Creative OfficerR/GA

Melissa Jackson-Parsey - VP, Managing Director, BDC, USR/GA

Kelli MacDonald - VP, Managing Director, Client Services Lead, USR/GA

Augustus Cook - Head of Brand Design, BDC, USR/GA

Sarah Phillips - Group Director, ProductionR/GA

Rafael Rodrigues - Director, Production, Brand Design & ConsultingR/GA

Jennifer Vano - Executive Creative Director, Verbal Design LeadR/GA

Hugo Ferradas - Associate Creative DirectorR/GA

Hans Aschim - Associate Creative DirectorR/GA

Kinzie Burke - Senior DesignerR/GA

Natalie Beam - Verbal DesignerR/GA

Gustavo Tadini - AnimatorR/GA

Erica Jensen - DirectorR/GA

Joanie Thompson - Senior ProducerR/GA

Jaclyn Campbell - Account SupervisorR/GA

Katy Bassano - Associate Director, Talent ManagementR/GA

Adaku Ibekwe - Strategy DirectorR/GA

Shaina Holtz - Group Account DirectorR/GA

Lynda Blaney-Smith - Executive Director, Business AffairsR/GA

Miriam Hughes - Senior Manager, Business AffairsR/GA

Daniella Cunningham - Senior Manager, Business AffairsR/GA

Florentia Village

DNCO

General Projects

Google - Circle to Search

Augustus Cook - VP, Head of Brand Design, USR/GA

Flavio Montiel - Creative Director R/GA

Bruno Biano - Design Director R/GA

Antonio Souza - Motion Design Director R/GA

Matthew Woodward - Creative Director R/GA

Kailee Bongiovi - Producer R/GA

Katia Davidson Ferrara - Executive Producer R/GA

Greer Oliver - Group Account Director R/GA

Melissa Jackson Parsey - SVP, Global Managing Diretor, BDCR/GA

Caio Bananeira - Motion Design Director R/GA

Google Android

Tiffany Rolfe - Global Chief Creative Officer R/GA

Melissa Jackson-Parsey - VP, Managing Director, Brand Design & Consulting R/GA

Augustus Cook - VP, Head of Brand Design R/GA

Katia Davidson Ferrara - Executive Producer R/GA

Greer Oliver - Group Account Director R/GA

Eloy Krioka - Group Design Director R/GA

Paulo Assuncao - Design Director, Brand Design R/GA

Kinzie Burke - Senior Designer, Brand Design R/GA

Luciano Diaz - Senior Visual Designer R/GA

Junsun Ko - Designer, Brand Design R/GA

Paz Roberts - Designer, Brand Design R/GA

Hugo Ferradas - Associate Creative Director, Brand Design R/GA

Alice Aguiar, Gustavo Tadini, Antonio Souza - Animation, Motion Design R/GA

Flavio Montiel - 3D Design and Animation R/GA

Felipe Mahalem - 3D Design and Animation R/GA

Vinicius Lavor - 3D Design R/GA

Chaya Leverton - Producer, Brand Design R/GA

Rafael Rodrigues - Director of Production, Brand Design R/GA

Kailee Bongiovi - Producer, Brand Design. R/GA

Rossi Antunez - Senior Visual Designer R/GA

Nick Drake - VP, Platforms & Ecosystems Marketing Android

Adrienne Lofton - Global Vice President, P&E Integrated Marketing Android

Jason Fournier - Director, Consumer Brand Management Android

Noel Sullivan - Group Brand & Creative Strategist Android

Strahan McMullen - Group Creative Lead Android

Charlotte Rose - Brand Marketing Manager Android

Christine Barnowsky - Senior Program Manager Android

Great Ormond Street

Company for brand identity: Stuart Gough

Creative Director: Stuart Gough

Designers: Richard Clarke & James Wright

Company for brand narrative: Pentagram

Associate Partner / Head of Brand Narrative: Ashley Johnson

Writer: Ruth Jamieson

Project Manager: Ishaan Pamnani

Company for brand motion: Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR)

Creative Director, Motion: Tom Gould

Motion Designers: Chris Frost & Ella Marie

Motion Project Manager: Lauren Hawker

Photography: Liz Seabrook

Illustration: David Vallade

Company for research: Supernova

Managing Director / Research Lead: Abi Morris

Company for strategy: Impero

Strategist: Charlotte Willcocks

Harvey Nichols: Pleasurama

Ella Smith - Designer

Andrew Hirst - Design Director

Amelia Cherrill - Designer

Eve Wallis - Designer

Vicky Yang - Digital Art Director

Lisa Napier - Senior Designer

Emma Follett - Co-Chief Creative Officer

Yvonne Eng-Hall - Creative Director

Gill Sheraton - Senior Designer

Harry Meakin - Senior Designer

Michael Stride - Creative Director

Samuel Neill - Design Director

Mario Pimenta - Senior Designer

Sam Harvey - Senior Designer

Phoebe Hillier - Client Director

Errol Velinor - Client Director

Laura Richards - Client Director

Will Rees-Hooper - Strategy Director

Meg Patel - Group Client Partner

Alessandro Foschini - Creative Director, Motion

Rodrigo Ortega - CGI Director

Nina Marie Girod - Senior CGI Artist

Gan Lin - Junior CGI Artist

Luke Burley - CD, Physical Experience

Phil Stead - 3D Branding Director

Julia Thompson - Production Project Director

David Clabon - Production Director

Isle of Wight Tomatoes

Creative Director: Shaun Bowen

Designer: Jennie Potts

Account managers: Lucille Sutherland

Production Manager: Graham Hawkins

Head of strategy: Lisa Desforges

IWM: Blavatnik Galleries

Creative Director: Tommy Taylor

Creative Director: Bob Young

Design Director: Laura Bowman

Senior Designer: Jess Sutherland

Designer: Kate Fagan

Designer: Daisy Stokes

Animation: Jess Sutherland

Animation: Kate Fagan

January Blues

Client: Magpie Studio



Creative Director: David Azurdia

Creative Director: Ben Christie

Account Director: Natasha Sutton

Design Director: Eilidh Brosnahan

Designer: Ben Chamberlain

Writer: Becca Magnus

Illustrator: Emma Thelwall-Jones

Illustrator: Lily West

Illustrator: John Randall

Illustrator: Katherine West

Artworker: Tim Howcroft

Jim Beam Flavours

Executive Creative Director: Mark Waters

Head of Planning: Tim Owen

Senior Planner: Charlie Rogers

Creative Director: Matt Lurcock

Creative Director: Miles Marshall

Design Director: Chris Simpson

Designer: Amy Cobain

Designer: Rosie Hellier

Designer: Sam Jepson

Director of Motion: Dan, Kennington

Head of Production: James Norris

Artworker: James Chilvers

Visualiser: Mick Connor

Group Account Director: Michael Bukzin

Senior Account Manager: Jessica Clark



Illustrator: Andrew Davidson

Photographer: Josh Caudwell

Joyful Outdoors

Creative Director: Tommy Taylor

Creative Director: Bob Young

Design Director: Laura Bowman

Designer: Jess Sutherland

Printing: Team Impression

Animation: Jess Sutherland

KIN

Chris Bounds - Creative Partner

Hannah Rea - Client Partner

Hattie Evans - Designer

Sophie Kitchen - Sophie Kitchen

Rosie Guy - Digital Designer

James Tiplady - Developer

Daisy Thompson - Copywriter

Kraken Rum: Legendary Survivor Series

Nick Finney, Creative Director, NB Studio

Alan Dye, Creative Director, NB Studio

Olly St John, Creative Director, NB Studio

Jamie Breach, Design Director, NB Studio

Sophie Knowles, Senior Client Manager, NB Studio

Isabella Lil Strategy, Writing, NB Studio

Justin Estcourt, Illustrator, Freelance

Matt Dixon Senior, artworker, Freelance

Nicola McLeish, Senior Brand Manager, Proximo Spirits

Emma Rinn Senior Brand, Assistant, Proximo Spirits

LIFFFE/FFFORMS

Client: OFFF

Direction, Design & Animation: ManvsMachine

Audio: Resonate

Typography: Vasava

London Transport Museum

Chris Bounds - Creative Partner

Hannah Rea - Client Partner

Hattie Evans - Designer

Ian Froome - Designer

Jake Booth - Designer

Laura Bowman - Designer

Trevor Thompson - Designer

National Portrait Gallery

Creative Director: Karen Hughes

Managing Director: Khadija Kapacee

Designers: Adrian Newell, Adele Littler, Jay Austin, Thomas McInally, Liv White, Samantha Wilkinson, Brendan Kersey

Creative Producer: Sarah Dutton

Video and Motion: Matt Fowler, Glen Funnel

Typography: Peter Horridge, Monotype

Brand Strategy: Boardroom Consulting

Nature Returns

Design: Johnson Banks

Nepal Nature Trust

Jess Litherland – The Soulful Saboteur Creative

Leah Bravo – The Crafty Saboteur Creative Lead

Ned Image – The Amidextrous Saboteur Creative Lead

Pete Hollstein – The Elastic Saboteur Creative Lead

Nick Eagleton – The Playful Saboteur Creative

Paul Cardwell – The Laughing Saboteur Copywriter

Marina Zheng – The Spirited Saboteur Project Manager

Bella Betti-Berutto – The Intuitive Saboteur Project Management

Obama Foundation

Agency:

Manual

Custom typeface development:

Monotype



Website:

Work & Co



Illustration:

Sarah Madden

Lorenzo Gritti

Ostro

Company

Mucho



Creative Director

Rob Duncan



Design Director

Lyam Bewry



Designers

Paul Jeon

Heather Tang

Pastiglie Leone

Design Bridge and Partners –

Creative Director: Mike Stride

Motion Creative Director: Alessandro Foschini

CGI Director: Rodrigo Ortega

Junior CGI Artist: Gan Lin

Design Director: Chris Algar

Senior Designer: James Green

Senior Editor: Benedetto Infantino

Senior CGI Artist: Nina Marie Girod

Strategy Director; Laura Eyles

Client Leadership: Tom Lamming & Liam McDermott

Production Project Director: Julia Thompson

Senior Artworker: Nick Goveia



Third Party Specialists –

Lettering Artist: Nicolò Giacomin

Designer: Alessandra Paglialonga



Client: Pastiglie Leone –

Marketing Director: Mario De Luca

Graphic Designer: Marta Cavallin

Senior Product Manager: Valentina Patti Pinelli

Product Manager: Alessia Viotti

Philharmonie Luxembourg

Nick Finney, Creative Director

Alan Dye, Creative Director

Sam Pittman, Design Director

Cecilia Martin, Strategist

Bella Lill, Junior Strategist

Patrik Hübner, Creative Coder

Becky Campbell, Senior Designer

Politico: Are You Thinking What We're Thinking?

Creative Director:

Jim Sutherland

Thomas Sharp



Designer:

Jim Sutherland

Ethan Brown



Writing:

Thomas Sharp



Typographer:

Jim Sutherland

Ethan Brown

Precise

Stuart Radford – Executive Creative Director (Design Bridge and Partners)

Adrian Burton – Creative Partner (Design Bridge and Partners)

Miho Aishima – Design Director (Design Bridge and Partners)

Joe Atkin – Midweight Designer (Design Bridge and Partners)

Ben Thrasher – Strategy Director (Design Bridge and Partners)

Teresa Leeming – Strategist (Design Bridge and Partners)

James Saunders – Client Director (Design Bridge and Partners)

Kat Forrester – Senior Account Manager (Design Bridge and Partners)

Copywriting – Joe Atkin, Miho Aishima, Stuart Radford, Lizzie O’Hara Boyce (Design Bridge and Partners)



Typography – K-Type

Music – Sheet Music Boss

Royal Parks Half

Garry Blackburn

Simon Elliott

RSPCA

Global Chief Creative Officer: Tosh Hall

Chief Growth Officer: Lee Rolston

Managing Director: Jonny Spindler

Executive Creative Director: Sean Thomas

Creative Director: Vicki Brown

Creative Director: Christopher Sharpe

Design Director: Ellen Moriarty

Senior Designer: Ross Norton

Senior Designer: Fenella Samways-Dalton

Designer: Jessica Stoddart

Copy Lead: Kathryn Hindess

Copywriter: Janelle Alanguilan

Creative Director Motion: Tom Gould

Senior Motion Designer: Chris Frost

Senior Motion Designer: George Buckfield

Junior Motion Designer: Sophie Kovalchuk

Motion Project Manager: Lauren Hawker

Interface Director: Lee Sherman

Senior Interface Designer: Meg Botterill

Interface Project Manager: Zoe Veness

Senior Retoucher/3D Visualiser: Giles Henderson

Senior Retoucher: Callum Bigmore

Retoucher: Ana Tostada

Type Design: Studio Drama

Illustration: Ross Norton

Photographer: Jack Abbott

Group Business Director: Natasha Chopra

Account Director: Mimi Beaumont

Senior Project Manager: Heidi Roberts

Strategy Director: Russell Thomson

Head of Production: Sam Broude

Senior Artworker: Rob Nagel

Midweight Artworker: Adam Lawrence

Global Marketing Director: Amy Maw

Marketing Manager: Carolyn McKeown

Global Communications Manager: Laura Lyman

Samsung Micro Miracles

Client: Samsung

Agencies: BMB, Chiel Worldwide

Direction, Design, Animation: ManvsMachine

Production Company: CYLNDR

Director of Photography: Tim Green

Production Design: Simon Davis

Edit & Post Production: ManvsMachine

Colourist: George Kyriacou (Black Kite)

Model Fabricators: Nanoscribe

SEM Operator: Stefan Diller (Nanoflight)

Music Composition: Wake the Town

Sense

CLIENT

Co-founders: Jacky Zeigen and Joel Laib



AGENCY - BUCK

Executive Creative Director: Ben Langsfeld

Executive Producers: Joe Nash, Russell Greene

Creative Director: Liron Eldar-Ashkenazi

Producer: Tracey McDonough

Production Coordinator: Khadim Dieng

Art Director: Arielle Casale, Pedro Veneziano

Head of Strategy: Marla Moore

Brand Strategist: Anu Khosla, Asia Hunt

Copywriting: Asia Hunt, Heloise Chung

Design: Kenni Huang, Pedro Veneziano, Wesley Chen



LIVE ACTION - BUCK

Photographer: Sarah Hopp

Set Design & Prop Styling: Arielle Casale

Sinfonia Smith Square

Creative Director:

Jim Sutherland



Designer:

Jim Sutherland

Ethan Brown



Lettering:

Charles Stewart



Photography:

Camila Pastorelli



Writing:

Nick Asbury



Strategy:

Jo Marsh

Spectrum.Life

UnitedUs

Spirit of Heineken

Ramses Dingenouts

Senior Packaging & Identity Design Manager

The Heineken Company



Giovanni Mattia Pinzani

Design Director

Design Bridge and Partners



Emma Follett

Chief Creative Officer

Design Bridge and Partners



Manuel De Simone

Senior Designer

Design Bridge and Partners



Mark Van Iterson

Global Director Design

The Heineken Company



Jessica Procter

Client Business Director

Design Bridge and Partners



Erik Peters

Senior Client Manager

Design Bridge and Partners



Kim McClure

Strategy Director

Design Bridge and Partners



Jack McCulloch

3D Senior Designer

Design Bridge and Partners



Francesco Barbic

CGI Artist

Design Bridge and Partners



Edwin van der Laag

3D Designer

Design Bridge and Partners



Willem van Waesberghe

Global HEINEKEN Master Brewer

The Heineken Company



Jeroen Zwart

Senior Creative Artworker

Design Bridge and Partners



James McAllister

Senior Artworker

Design Bridge and Partners



Philipp Mühlebach

Executive Creative Director, Northern Europe

Design Bridge and Partners

Stern Grove Festival

Company

Mucho



Creative Director

Rob Duncan



Associate Partner

Luke Robertson



Design Director

Lyam Bewry



Designers

Paul Jeon

Heather Tang

Tanquerary No. TEN

Creative Director: Yvonne Eng Hall

Motion Creative Director: Alessandro Foschini

Physical Experience Creative Director: Luke Burley

UK Technical Director: Ben Davey

Client Leadership: Lydia De’Ath, Laura Richards, Matilda Gannon, Chloe Hibbert

Motion Designer: Will Meighan

Design Directors: Cameron Knott, Lisa Napier

Designers : Eve Wallis, Amelia Cherrill

Senior Designer: Sara Kalen

Snr Creative Retoucher: Nathan Jordan

Freelance 3D Design Director: John Eng-Hall

Creative Strategy: Holly Aurelius, Anna Hamill

Senior Visualiser: Marco Leone

3D Branding Director: Phil Stead

CGI Studio: Tricycle Studio

Toledo Museum of Art

Client: Toledo Museum of Art

Adam Levine, Museum Director

Gary Gonya, Director of Brand Strategy

Mark Yappueying, Graphic Design Manager

Aly Krajewski, Designer

Crystal Phelps, Marketing Manager



Agency: Lafayette American

Toby Barlow, Chief Creative Officer, Partner

Meg Jannott, Head of Design, Partner

Paolo Catalla, Senior Designer

Jon Wolfer, Senior Designer

Asha Cook, Designer

Cecilia Hong, Junior Designer

Aidan McKiernan, Copywriter/ACD

Beth Rea, Chief Strategy Officer

Doug James, Creative Strategist

Stephanie McMillan, Head of Client Services

Justin Morley, Senior Account Supervisor

Vu Nguyen, Associate Director, Project Management

Ben Bator, Chief Innovation Officer, Partner

Priya Tirtha, Senior UX Strategist



Web Development: Madhouse

The Pack by Kotex

Mike Branson, Founding Partner & Group Chairman

Jonathan Ford, Founding Partner & Group Creative Director

Jess Phillips, Creative Director

Jack Sheehan, Client Director

Kat Mellor, Designer

Rosalind Michaluk, Strategy Director

Hannah Francis, Junior Designer

Jody Gibbs, Visualisation Director

Dan Forster, Lettering Artist & Designer

University of California Investments

Company

Mucho



Creative Director

Rob Duncan



Design Director

Lyam Bewry



Designers

Paul jeon

Heather Tang

Untold

The project was a collaboration between Here Design and Untold initiated by the Design Against Crime Research Lab, Central Saint Martins. Dr Lorraine Gamman (director, DAC) provided guidance. This work was completed pro bono.



Client: Untold Creative Training

Design Agency: Here Design

Uoga Uoga Kids

Creative director: Augustinas Paukštė

Designer: Kamile Korsakaitė

Project manager: Rugilė Jasiulionytė

Photographer: Martyna Paukštė

Vantage: Engineered for Real Drivers

Primary credits

Design Bridge and Partners

Bipolar Studios – CGI Partner

Zelig Sound – Music/Sound Partners



Full credits list

Design Bridge and Partners

Creative Director: Sam Hall

Strategy Partner: Adam Sefton

Account Director: Lucy Jones

Senior Designer: Susie McGowan

Copywriter: Sean Kelly & Tom Tytherleigh

Executive Creative Director: Stuart Radford

Client Partner: Suzanne Neal

Executive Producer: Rowena Jones

Producers: Lindsey Fraine & Pete Wells



CGI Partners: Bipolar Studios

Director: Gevorg Karensky

Music/Sound Partners: Zelig Sound

Vocation Brewery

Executive Creative Director: Mark Waters

Head of Planning: Tim Owen

Senior Planner: Charlie Rogers

Creative Director: David Thompson

Design Director: David Blakemore

Designer: Jamie Lawrence

Designer: Emma Barber

Designer: Holly Carr

Designer: Connor Maxwell

Director of Motion: Dan, Kennington

Head of Production: James Norris

Artworker: James Chilvers

Visualiser: Mick Connor

Client Services Director: Nicola Shellswell



Illustration : Brian Steely

Cell Animation : Marek Mundok

West Dean

Design: Johnson Banks

Yellowbird

Gander