"When people have it in their hands, it could become their favourite trophy": How we made the new BIA Mallet

Taxi Studio explains how it crafted the iconic new Brand Impact Awards trophy.

BIA Mallet trophy mockup
(Image credit: Taxi Studio/Future)
Over the past decade, the Brand Impact Awards (BIA) has established itself as one of the most prestigious branding award schemes in the world. To usher in a new era for the BIA, Taxi Studio has created the covetable BIA Mallet matched with a stunning new identity, centered around idea of 'impact'.

To delve into the creation of this beautiful new object, I spoke to Taxi Studio's founder and chief creative officer Spencer Buck, as well as Ross Amor, workshop manager of Creative Awards London, and chair of the BIA jury, Nick Carson. To be in with a chance of winning an iconic BIA Mallet, enter the Brand Impact Awards. Entries close at midnight (BST) 19 July.

man with beard and a stripey jumper
Spencer Buck

Described as a creative catalyst and visionary (and obsessively detail-oriented), Spencer advocates working collaboratively, respectfully, and openly to resolve significant brand challenges. Among his 200+ tally of awards are four Grand Prix: DBA Design Effectiveness Grand Prix, New York Festivals Grand Prix, LIA Grand Prix, Drum Design Grand Prix – and several highly coveted D&AD Pencils.

bald man in a shirt waving
Ross Amor

Ross is a wood nerd and runs the workshop at Creative Awards London, a small Spitalfields based designer and manufacturer of bespoke awards. Ross loves to work closely with designers to help them navigate the difficult path from design idea to physical reality. Creative Awards London have made thousands of awards for thousands of ceremonies, and are now heavily focused on making their awards as sustainable as possible.

image of a man with glasses and a shirt
Nick Carson

As a writer, consultant and strategist, Nick's collaborators have included Virgin, Wolff Olins, Taxi Studio, TikTok, and Meta. A former editor of Computer Arts, he launched and continues to chair the Brand Impact Awards. He is the author of Virgin by Design, a coffee-table book exploring 50 years of the Virgin brand, published by Thames & Hudson in 2020.

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can. 

