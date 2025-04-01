The Refugee Council's rebrand is a warm celebration of Britain

The use of beautiful lino cut illustrations gives the brand a textured feel.

The Refugee Council has been supporting refugees in Britain since the Second World War, but many people were unaware they were a charity. A new rebrand crafted by Shape History, the Refugee Council and refugees aims to change that, elevating the brand to help it reach more people and highlight refugee voices.

The brand needed to be welcoming to both the general public and refugees, and needed to tread carefully so as not to fuel the flames of what has become a polarising topic.

The aim was to bring refugees' role in the fabric of British society to the forefront. To do so, the Refugee Council spoke to refugees and Britons, who co-created the brand together using a process involving research and feedback (in a way that reminds me of how Here worked with prisoners on its Untold rebrand).

