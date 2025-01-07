"Working in a prison presented numerous challenges": How we made the identity for charity Untold

Behind the scenes with Here Design on the project that won the Social Impact Award at the BIAs.

Here Design process of creating Untold identity with young male prisoners - man with untold t-shirt looking at mood board
(Image credit: Here Design)

Untold is a charity that helps young male prisoners reclaim their story, and Here Design recently rebranded it, engaging prisoners to co-create a brand that had the potential to inspire and empower them to turn their lives around through creative education.

"Untold's existing identity wasn't effectively communicating the potential of creative education in prison. It lacked the impact needed to attract funders and partners, and crucially, it didn't resonate with the young men in prison," explains Eleanor Robertson, senior designer at Here Design. "This limited their ability to reach and engage potential participants in their incredible programmes."

