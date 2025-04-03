Elon Musk faces yet another potential copyright controversy

A tech startup claims it owns the Grok brand name.

Elon Musk is no stranger to branding and copyright controversies. Tesla is being sued by Blade Runner 2049's producers for using apparently AI-generated imagery inspired by the film, and, bizarrely, SpaceX once appropriated the logo of a small English football club.

Musk's AI company xAI has already had its copyright application for the Grok name rejected by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) because of similarities to the AI chipmaker Groq and software provider Grokstream. But it turns out that a third company had already trademarked the exact same name as xAI's bot.

