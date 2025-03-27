Viral anti-Tesla ads show how far an iconic brand can fall

News
By published

Has Tesla become the world's most hated company?

Remember when Tesla was known as a disruptive and innovative outsider? Blending luxury and tech, it challenged a staid automobile industry and changed how we saw electric cars. Some even saw it as a company that would save the planet from the climate crisis. It's now a perfect example of how quickly a brand can go from iconic to anathema.

Tesla can't complain about a lack of exposure. It's still in the news every day even if it's not selling many cars. The problem is that with the Cybertruck design disaster and CEO Elon Musk taking time off to meddle in politics, the stories have turned drastically negative. Viral anti-Tesla adverts show just how far the brand has fallen, and they could be hard for it to recover from.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

