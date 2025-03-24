Bizarre AI Tesla Cybertruck ad has the internet fooled

News
By published

That doesn't speak well for the brand.

An image from an AI Tesla Cybertruck ad
(Image credit: Loop'n'Mix via X / AI-generated)

AI video generation has been getting better as fast as the Tesla Cybertruck design disaster has been getting worse. Put the two things together, and you have a slightly cringey but smoothly edited fan-made AI-generated Tesla ad that people think is real.

The speculative advert was made by an AI video enthusiast and is not endorsed by Tesla, but a lot of people have been fooled. The imagery is better quality than that of even some official AI-generated adverts (we're looking at you Volvo), although it still has a very uncanny and robotic feel.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Volvo logo over an image from a Volvo AI advert
Volvo's shocking AI advert looks like a bad student project it couldn't afford to finish
Nike jumpman logo, silohuette of a person jumping up with a ball in one hand
Why I'm not surprised AI was involved in Nike's latest advert
A still from a planned AI sci-fi series
"We foresee the rise of a new kind of creator": Vidu AI and Aura Productions on their AI-generated sci-fi anime series
Stills from an Aston Martin CGI advert made in Unreal Engine
Aston Martin's Unreal Engine CGI car adverts look incredibly real
Images showing AI face-swap technology putting Keanu Reeves in a scene from the TV series Severance
Viral video of Keanu Reeves in Severance shows the power of Tencent's new AI video generator
Image showing Adobe Firefly AI video generation model
Adobe launches the first AI video generator that's genuinely useful
Latest in AI
An image from an AI Tesla Cybertruck ad
Bizarre AI Tesla Cybertruck ad has the internet fooled
Nintendo and AI art; a vibrant illustration showcases a large group of popular video game characters, seemingly from the Mario franchise
Mario and Zelda creator rejects AI to "find what makes Nintendo special" – what we can all learn from Shigeru Miyamoto
Roblox Cube 3D AI 3D object generation
Roblox says its new AI generator will go beyond 3D models to allow groundbreaking '4D creation'
Pokemon loaded dice
Google AI Overview gets Pokémon facts wrong, gamers are infuriated – and it points to a dangerous problem
A still from a planned AI sci-fi series
"We foresee the rise of a new kind of creator": Vidu AI and Aura Productions on their AI-generated sci-fi anime series
Shot of AI augmented A Different World
Netflix's AI 'fix' turned an 80s sitcom into a horror movie
Latest in News
An image from an AI Tesla Cybertruck ad
Bizarre AI Tesla Cybertruck ad has the internet fooled
St Albans Beer &amp; Cider Festival beer festival logo
Beer festival forced to tweak its logo amid sexism row
Sonic the Hegehog and friends
Sega just made a ridiculous Sonic timeline and (mostly) everyone is delighted
Tesla Cybertrucks in a parking lot
The Tesla Cybertruck design disaster just keeps getting worse
Nintendo Switch 2
An eagle-eyed modder may have found an exciting unannounced Switch 2 feature to rival PS5 Pro
2D line art animation
I'm mesmerised by these clever line art animations