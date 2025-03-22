Now seems a good time to remind you the Tesla logo looks like an IUD (and it's never been more ironic)

News
By published

Musk's symbol of reproductive rights.

Tesla
(Image credit: Tesla)

With Tesla constantly in the news at the moment, it seems like an appropriate time to revive one of our very favourite logo design stories ever. It was a few years ago when we first spied a hilarious tweet comparing the Tesla logo to something extremely unintended. (It could also be noted that back then it was actually a tweet and not a whatever-it's-called-now. We had no idea just how pertinent even that would become in this context.)

I don't mean to keep you in suspense, but I do think the context of what's happened as time has passed since then just adds to the irony of what I'm about to say. Elon Musk is now firmly tied up with the President who has done the most to reverse reproductive rights – and the logo of his company still looks so much like a contraceptive device. Yup, it looks exactly like an IUD (and not one of the best logos ever). If you've never noticed, it's a brilliant time to realise it isn't it?

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site and its long term strategy, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.

