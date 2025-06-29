Recommended reading

Does the USPS logo really have a secret dual design?

The internet can’t decide.

USPS logo
(Image credit: USPS)

It's no secret that lots of famous logos have hidden meanings. From Amazon's secret smile to FedEx's iconic arrow, we're no strangers to famous logo easter eggs here at Creative Bloq. But recently, thanks to the help of Reddit, we might have discovered a new one in none other than the USPS logo.

The best logos are often simple and memorable, so it's always a bonus when there's a hidden detail to be discovered. Redditors are certain there's a secret design nesting in the USPS logo; the trouble is, they can't decide what exactly it is.

