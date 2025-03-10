Okay, the Hyundai logo's secret meaning has genuinely surprised me

News
By
published

It's driving the internet wild.

Hyundai logo
(Image credit: Hyundai)

We've seen plenty of logo 'secrets' drive the internet wild over the last few years, and let's be honest, not all of them are particularly surprising. From the FedEx arrow to the BMW 'propeller', many of these designs have been pored over for years. But here's one that genuinely surprised me.

The Hyundai logo has recently enjoyed a moment in the sun (by which I mean a Google news box), thanks to a viral TikTok revealing that the design depicts more than just a stylised 'H'. Like all of the best logos, it's a lot cleverer than it looks.

@therealoshow

10 sneaky Logo Designs with hidden meanings you probably missed.

♬ original sound - The Real Oshow

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Ford logo in two versions
The Ford logo is suddenly causing major confusion online
New Mazda logo
Mazda's new logo is a masterclass in unfussy design
Sandisk logo
The new Sandisk logo follows a controversial recent design trend
Apple logo
The 10 best logos of all time
2024 logos
The best (and worst) logos of 2024
Jaguar logo
Leaked letter suggests Jaguar's designers weren't happy with rebrand
Latest in Logos & Icons
Hyundai logo
Okay, the Hyundai logo's secret meaning has genuinely surprised me
Lumon logo from Apple TV&#039;s Severance
Why Severance’s Lumon logo is the perfect pastiche of corporate design
Oreo logos
Oreo's had a whopping 12 logos since 1912, and they're a beautiful ride through design history
Amazon and Beverly Hills Polo Club logos
Amazon slammed by judge in 'landmark' logo dispute ruling
Old and new Facebook Messenger logos
Meta's changed the Facebook Messenger logo at the worst possible time
NBA logo on red
The photo behind the NBA logo has surprisingly humble origins
Latest in News
Hyundai logo
Okay, the Hyundai logo's secret meaning has genuinely surprised me
Three Samsung products that are currently on sale.
Secret Samsung sale alert! Get $450 off Frame TV, plus get Galaxy S25 for just $300
Shot from Death Stranding 2 trailer
“Fantastic and bat s**t crazy”: fans worship the new Death Stranding 2 trailer
Mario Day deals
It's Mario Day! Don't miss the deals, sweepstakes and more: LIVE
graphic design memes
Graphic design 'hot takes' are lighting up Reddit
Facebook alegria art style
These are the outdated graphic design trends that creatives wish would disappear