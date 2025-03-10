Okay, the Hyundai logo's secret meaning has genuinely surprised me
It's driving the internet wild.
We've seen plenty of logo 'secrets' drive the internet wild over the last few years, and let's be honest, not all of them are particularly surprising. From the FedEx arrow to the BMW 'propeller', many of these designs have been pored over for years. But here's one that genuinely surprised me.
The Hyundai logo has recently enjoyed a moment in the sun (by which I mean a Google news box), thanks to a viral TikTok revealing that the design depicts more than just a stylised 'H'. Like all of the best logos, it's a lot cleverer than it looks.
@therealoshow
10 sneaky Logo Designs with hidden meanings you probably missed.♬ original sound - The Real Oshow
In the video above, TikTokker The Real Oshow claims that as well as a 'H' the Hyundai logo represents two people shaking hands. And while at first I didn't believe it, it turns out to be exactly right – even Hyundai says so.
"When looking at the company logo, most people see an "H", representing Hyundai. But there is more to it: the emblem also symbolises two people shaking hands – a company representative on one side and a satisfied customer on the other. The oval around them signifies Hyundai's global presence. And, by the way: the Korean word "Hyundai" means "Modern", which neatly fits with the brand’s progressive spirit," reads the Hyundai website.
From the Toyota logo supposedly spelling out every letter of the brand name to the Wendy's logo allegedly spelling out 'mom', we've seen plenty of unsubstantiated logo claims that could easily be happy design coincidences. I'd have said the same applies to the Hyundai handshake, but nope, this one's the real deal. If you're inspired to create your own design, take a look at our guide on how to design a logo.
Did you know the handshake was there? Let us know in the comments below.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.