Okay, the Hyundai logo's secret meaning has genuinely surprised me

We've seen plenty of logo 'secrets' drive the internet wild over the last few years, and let's be honest, not all of them are particularly surprising. From the FedEx arrow to the BMW 'propeller', many of these designs have been pored over for years. But here's one that genuinely surprised me.

The Hyundai logo has recently enjoyed a moment in the sun (by which I mean a Google news box), thanks to a viral TikTok revealing that the design depicts more than just a stylised 'H'. Like all of the best logos, it's a lot cleverer than it looks.

In the video above, TikTokker The Real Oshow claims that as well as a 'H' the Hyundai logo represents two people shaking hands. And while at first I didn't believe it, it turns out to be exactly right – even Hyundai says so.

"When looking at the company logo, most people see an "H", representing Hyundai. But there is more to it: the emblem also symbolises two people shaking hands – a company representative on one side and a satisfied customer on the other. The oval around them signifies Hyundai's global presence. And, by the way: the Korean word "Hyundai" means "Modern", which neatly fits with the brand’s progressive spirit," reads the Hyundai website.

(Image credit: Hyundai)

From the Toyota logo supposedly spelling out every letter of the brand name to the Wendy's logo allegedly spelling out 'mom', we've seen plenty of unsubstantiated logo claims that could easily be happy design coincidences. I'd have said the same applies to the Hyundai handshake, but nope, this one's the real deal. If you're inspired to create your own design, take a look at our guide on how to design a logo.

Did you know the handshake was there? Let us know in the comments below.