The history of the Audi logo: from script font to mergers and rings

Inspiration
By published

Everything you need to know about how the Audi logo came to be.

Hero image displaying every iteration of the Audi logo.
(Image credit: Audi/Mabel Wynne)

The four interlocking rings of the Audi logo is one of the most recognisable symbols of the car world. It represents the brand's heritage and cultural history, but it's gone through some controversy in recent years, with its monographic rebrand in 2016, its move to flat design, which irked many drivers, and its Jaguar-esque concept car unveiling in China at the end of 2024, that appeared to drop the rings altogether.

It's only recently that people seem to have discovered that the hidden meaning behind Audi's four famous rings originates from the Great Depression, when Audi had to merge with three other companies to offset the financial struggles of the time. The union represents the strength and resilience of the automotive industry, especially as its four rings remain iconic today.

Mabel Wynne
Mabel Wynne
Freelance writer, artist and filmmaker

Mabel is a freelance writer, artist and filmmaker. When she's not writing about the arts industry, books or culture, she's working on writing and illustrating her stories or developing experimental filmmaking projects. Working in journalism, poetry, documentary-filmmaking, illustration and fiction, storytelling is at the heart of what she does. She started writing articles in online magazines when she was seventeen. After training at the BFI Academy and then studying at UAL, she is now continuing to write articles while she works on creating and launching her first books and films.

