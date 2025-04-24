Drivers are just discovering the Audi logo's hidden meaning

News
By published

An old logo design gives it away.

The Audi logo on a steering wheel
(Image credit: Robin van Geenen via Unsplash)

The Audi logo is one of the most recognised car logos around. Those four simple circles first appeared way back in 1932. All the same, it still manages to cause some controversy: there was the move to a flatter Audi logo a few years ago and then the decision to ditch the rings completely for the branding of the German carmaker's EV line.

But do those circles actually mean anything? Well, it turns out they do, and they have more of a thematic connection to the Olympic rings than you might think.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.