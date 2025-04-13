The Volkswagen logo is suddenly causing huge confusion and friendship-ending arguments

News
By published

Did the VW logo change?

Volkswagen logo on a car
(Image credit: Erik Mclean via Unsplash)

The Volkswagen logo is one of the most memorable car logos around. Everyone knows what it looks like. And at first glance, it would seem the only changes in recent decades were to make the Volkswagen logo flat and to narrow the lines for a time.

It's a simple and distinctive brand identity. Surely there's nothing to argue about? So I thought, but it seems a furious debate is raging. Some people are adamant that at some point the Volkswagen logo changed in a way not seen on official design documents.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.