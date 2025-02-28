The Ford logo is suddenly causing major confusion online

News
By
published

Sorry, which is the real one?

Ford logo in two versions
(Image credit: Monica's Open House/Ford)

Few logos carry such weight and history as that belonging to car manufacturer Ford. The logo design is as iconic as the brand itself, and one that is cemented into consumer consciousness. Isn't it? Actually the design is currently causing some major head-scratching online, thanks to a viral TikTok that brings attention to a part of the logo many never even noticed was there.

The Ford logo should be pretty simple to remember since, unlike many car logos it is basically just a wordmark. There are no leaping animals or abstract shapes here, just the word Ford written in cursive. As presenter Monica states, though the setting of the logo has changed over time, the wordmark itself has always remained the same – meaning you should be able to pick the correct version from a line-up, right? But the question is: does the logo have a curlicue on the F, or doesn't it? Check out the video below and decide for yourself.

@monicasopenhouse

♬ original sound - Monica Turner

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site and its long term strategy, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
New Mazda logo
Mazda's new logo is a masterclass in unfussy design
Jaguar logo
Leaked letter suggests Jaguar's designers weren't happy with rebrand
2024 logos
The best (and worst) logos of 2024
Sandisk logo
The new Sandisk logo follows a controversial recent design trend
Apple logo
The 10 best logos of all time
four different logos for Discord, Sun Day Red, Slipknot
Our most read logo and rebrand stories of 2024
Latest in Logos & Icons
Ford logo in two versions
The Ford logo is suddenly causing major confusion online
NASA/Apple/Nike logos with chrome effect
From Apple to Nike, I’m mesmerised by these hypnotising chrome logos
McDonald&#039;s billboard
From McDonald's to Kellogg's: Why are so many brands ditching their logo?
HBO logo and possible new Max logo
Sorry HBO, this isn't the MAX rebrand we wanted
Green Party of Canada
Green Party's controversial new logo design hits the spot
As Ever and Porreres Coat of Arms logo comparison
Meghan Markle faces logo design dispute with unexpected opponent
Latest in News
Ford logo in two versions
The Ford logo is suddenly causing major confusion online
Still from new Shrek 5 teaser
The new Shrek 5 character design proves DreamWorks has lost its edge
Peppa Pig
3 creative questions Peppa Pig animators face after bombshell pregnancy announcement
James Bond gunbarrel
As a James Bond fan, I'm thrilled Amazon is taking over
The text, &#039;lowest price&#039; sits next to a press shot of the Samsung Frame TV, all on a yellow background.
This 42% saving on the Samsung Frame TV is staggering
Monster Hunter Wilds; a bearded man eats meat
Monster Hunter Wilds is 'easy' – but why is that a bad thing?