Few logos carry such weight and history as that belonging to car manufacturer Ford. The logo design is as iconic as the brand itself, and one that is cemented into consumer consciousness. Isn't it? Actually the design is currently causing some major head-scratching online, thanks to a viral TikTok that brings attention to a part of the logo many never even noticed was there.

The Ford logo should be pretty simple to remember since, unlike many car logos it is basically just a wordmark. There are no leaping animals or abstract shapes here, just the word Ford written in cursive. As presenter Monica states, though the setting of the logo has changed over time, the wordmark itself has always remained the same – meaning you should be able to pick the correct version from a line-up, right? But the question is: does the logo have a curlicue on the F, or doesn't it? Check out the video below and decide for yourself.

As you can see from the video, and the logo history graphic below, the Ford logo has indeed always had the curlicue. People can't believe it in the comments, which is an excellent example of the Mandela effect and a fascinating insight into how people take in and remember logo design. Even those close to the brand got it wrong.

"Nooo I worked for a Ford dealership and it did not have the curly Q," one commentor incorrectly asserts. "I've owned multiple Fords, stared at the logo on my steering wheel for years, it's always been the bottom," says another Ford fan.

Based on Henry Ford's own writing, the logo has actually included the curlicue ever since 1912, when it was added into the 1909 version that was created by the company's first chief engineer, Childe Harold Willis. Since then it's had a couple of redesigns – notably one major overhaul by Massimo Vignelli in the 1960s (and it also recently got an upgrade with a slightly larger application of the script with simple white accents). But the overall form has held steady since 1912 – and is so successful it appears on our list of the best 1920s logos and the best cursive logos, too.

In a world of bland car logo redesigns (seriously, flat design really killed this particular area of branding), Ford holds strong in its heritage and personality – and the curlicue has a lot to do with that.