Audi's new branding is proving almost as controversial as Jaguar's

A man holding a model of the Audi logo
(Image credit: Audi)

It's been an interesting month in the automotive industry. By now you've probably heard about Jaguar's controversial rebrand, which has got everyone from design experts to Elon Musk talking. Indeed, Jaguargate has arguably overshadowed another notable car design story – but people are starting to notice Audi's slightly baffling branding move from earlier this month.

When it comes to iconic logos, few are more famous than those four interlocking rings. So it's somewhat surprising that the brand is ditching them for a new EV brand named, wait for it, AUDI. Yes, Audi has unveiled a new EV range in China, sporting, instead of one of the best logos ever, a new capitalised wordmark.

Audi

The new Audi wordmark (Image credit: ThinkCar via X)

