Audi’s new socially distanced logo misses the mark

Brands are responding to coronavirus in various ways, from offering free services to reminding people of the importance of social distancing. One trend that has emerged out of the latter is socially distanced versions of brand logos, with car manufacturer Audi the latest to join in.

Posting a simple animation to its Twitter page, Audi's new socially distanced logo sees its usually interlocked rings (representing four manufacturers which merged in 1932) disconnecting, accompanied by the words 'keep distance'. The rings aren't exactly observing the two-metre rule, but the message is clear enough. But then things get a little confusing as the rings join back together, with text underneath that reads 'stay together'.

Stay at home, keep your distance, stay healthy, support each other – we are in this together. As a global company and a global community, our highest priority is to identify any opportunities to #FlattenTheCurve. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/uwsW2JbhEuMarch 20, 2020

We can see what Audi is trying to do. The idea, we think, being that if we observe social distancing rules, we will one day come back together and be closer than ever. Kudos to the brand for helping to try and spread the 'stay safe' message, however, in terms of encouraging people to remain distant from each other, it misses the mark somewhat.

The animation ending after the rings disconnecting would have been a much clearer, more powerful message. Or maybe, as Twitter user @opiniontweets_ suggests, slightly different wording?

"Keep distance" that's fine, And I think it should be "Fight Together" than "Stay Together".March 22, 2020

Audi isn't the only car brand trying to promote social distancing. Volkswagen posted a similar clip to is YouTube channel, showing its famous V and W going their separate ways.

Here's hoping brands are creating these new campaigns with the sole intention of promoting social distancing. However we can't help but think their time and money might be better spent looking at other ways to help the world deal with this crisis.

Maybe they could follow the lead of the creative community, which has come out in force in support of each other. Don't miss our roundup of free online resources for artists and designers that are being offered amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

