Apple gives Final Cut Pro X free for 3 months

Creatives all over the world are adapting to a new way of life, and the support flooding in from the design community is awe-inspiring. Finances are a cause of concern for many at this difficult time, and in an effort to help, we've seen a number of services offered for free (here's our round up of free resources currently available).

Apple is the latest company to get on board, currently offering Final Cut Pro X free for 90 days – voted by us as one of the best video editing software programmes around. Final Cut Pro previously came with a free 30-day trial, but Apple has extended this amid the Covid-19 outbreak. All you need to do is fill in the form to get access to Final Cut Pro X (version 10.4.8) for your Mac; simply enter your name, email address, click download and voila! Users already on a Final Cut Pro trial are eligible to extend to the 90-day offer too.

In addition to this, Apple is also due to launch, for the first time ever, a free trial on its music production suite Logic Pro X. Set to go live in the next few days, there's no word on when either of these trial offers will end, however the word is Apple will switch back to a 30-day trial for both apps after a limited period.

An Apple statement read: “We hope customers who are home and looking for something new to master will try out these free trials and start making some awesome new beats with Logic Pro X or create some amazing videos with Final Cut Pro X."

This offer could potentially help creatives make some big savings over the next few months, which will come as very welcome news. If you're in need of some new hardware to get going with this software, you can save on Apple devices too with these unbeatable prices: