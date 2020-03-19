Adobe gives Creative Cloud users 2 months free - here's how to get it

Adobe has set up a two-month discount option for individuals with an already existing Creative Cloud subscription. With the Covid-19 outbreak hitting everyone hard, this will no doubt come as very welcome news to artists and designers reliant on Adobe apps.

The news comes just hours after we reported the software giant is offering Creative Cloud free to students and teachers until the end of May 2020, and its Connect web conferencing software free to everyone until July 1 2020.

So how do you get two months Adobe CC for free? Well, the offer is not immediately obvious, but was discovered yesterday by photographer Yehju Park, who shared his find on Twitter:

I had a little trouble getting through it so here’s a video for my visual learners LOL pic.twitter.com/jCok7OzHi5March 17, 2020

Park's video shows him first log on to his Adobe Creative Cloud account, before heading to the Manage Plan section (found on the Plan page). You then need to request to cancel your plan – Park chose 'Too expensive' and suggest you do the same – and hit continue.

What follows is an offers page, which has a number of deals set up to convince you to stay. And it's here you should find the two-month payment holiday offer.

So far, this has worked for users in both the UK and US, which suggests this is a worldwide offer. However, it's worth noting that some users replying to Park's Twitter thread about the offer have tried to find the offer and not been successful. But Park thinks he has the solution, saying on Twitter: "What I know is that it only works for current Adobe users and it doesn’t work if your next billing date is within the next 48 hrs."

However others who have recently been charged have been told they will get a credit on their account. Twitter user Khena7 said: "I still did it. Now it says my account will be credited 60 days and my next payment schedule is in June."

So it looks like most people have been successful, but we can't say for sure that you're guaranteed to get the offer option. But if you're an existing Adobe CC user, it's worth a go to potentially save some valuable cash over the new few months.

Not already signed up to Creative Cloud? Here are the best Adobe CC deals in your area:

Read more: