Adobe gives free Creative Cloud access to students and teachers

It's fair to say the world is a strange place right now because of the coronavirus outbreak. But while there's a whole lot of uncertainty about what the future holds, what is certain is the amount of love and backing currently circulating among the creative community.

Adobe is the latest to offer its support, giving students and teachers who might be stuck at home because of the virus free, temporary remote access to its Creative Cloud suite of apps. Available, at present, until May 2020, this could well be a lifesaver for students currently reliant on Adobe software to complete vital coursework (our Photoshop shortcuts post might help too). While some schools are still operating, this will no doubt come as welcome news to many students and teachers as the likelihood that more will close in the coming days increases.

This latest Adobe announcement comes just a week after the software giant also revealed all CC apps now come with a seven-day free trial and its Connect web conferencing software would be free to everyone until July 1 2020. Nice one, Adobe.

How students can get free Adobe CC access

To qualify for free home Adobe CC access, students need to be from a school or college that is an Adobe education customer. It's worth noting it's not the most straightforward of processes and therefore might not happen immediately. Students will need to go through school IT admins, who can request home access via this application form. It might be worth notifying your school or college of the offer, just incase they're not already aware, to help speed things up. Adobe will evaluate each request, but if you're facility is registered, then you should qualify for the temporary license.

Not a student or teacher and want to sign up? Head over to our dedicated Adobe Creative Cloud discounts post for the best deals in your area.

