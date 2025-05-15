Website builder platform Wix is taking on the likes of Canva and Adobe Express by launching its own AI-powered visual design platform, Wixel.

Wix prides itself on making complex technologies available to all so that anyone can build a website without knowing how to code, and it has applied this same vision to Wixel, making it easy to use but capable of some complex actions.

I've been playing around with Wixel for the past few days and I actually find it easier to use than some of the best design software, specifically Canva, which I don't find that intuitive.

I've been using Wixel to remove backgrounds from images, which it does at a click of a button, and also mess around with icons and designs. The results are pretty impressive, and I'm sure there's even more I could do with it.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Wixel ) (Image credit: Wixel )

You can generate AI images within Wixel, though when I asked Wixel to generate a bird with a rainbow behind it, I got the butterfly icon that was already there with a rainbow behind it, so it may need a little fine-tuning.

In theory though, artists can upload images of their products, put them on a different background and add text and icons as needed, all ready for them to upload to social media.

The UI is really simple and intuitive – with prompts like 'smart select', 'remove background' and 'add elements' easily guiding the user and showing them what they can do.

More advanced features are apparently on their way, too, with video and story creation coming in future.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Wixel ) (Image credit: Wixel ) (Image credit: Wixel )

"AI is the foundation of Wixel," said Avishai Abrahami, co-founder and CEO of Wix. "Design is in our DNA, and simplifying complex experiences is what we do best. We’re now determined to revolutionize design by democratiaing access to powerful and creative tools for everyone, regardless of their design expertise.

"This version is just the beginning, and I am excited to explore the limitless creative possibilities that Wixel will unlock as we continue to innovate and refine our platform."

Like Canva, Wixel comes in a free version, with a premium version giving access to premium templates and design elements as well as enhanced usage (the free version only gives you a certain amount of AI credits, for example).

Try Wixel for free.