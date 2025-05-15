Recommended reading

Wix takes on Canva and Adobe with new free visual design platform

Wixel is very, very easy to use.

Woodblock prints and fine art block with an image of a bird and a rainbow butterfly next to it within the interface of Wixel
(Image credit: Future/Wixel)

Website builder platform Wix is taking on the likes of Canva and Adobe Express by launching its own AI-powered visual design platform, Wixel.

Wix prides itself on making complex technologies available to all so that anyone can build a website without knowing how to code, and it has applied this same vision to Wixel, making it easy to use but capable of some complex actions.

Wixel interface
(Image credit: Wixel )
Wixel interface
(Image credit: Wixel )

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder
Deputy editor

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.

