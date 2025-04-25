Wix's new personalised AI feature is both incredibly cool and a bit creepy

News
By published

There's something off about the concept to me as a creative.

Wix new AI feature displayed on a dark green background
(Image credit: Wix)

I would assume that in 2025, most creatives should already have some kind of professional online presence established by now, whether it's a basic LinkedIn profile, branded social media accounts, or a digital portfolio website.

But website builders are getting much craftier lately, and Wix has just announced an advanced new AI-powered adaptive content feature, which is intended to personalise the web experience for any visitors coming across your site. Is anyone else a bit freaked out by that concept?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World, and has since earned bylines on TechRadar too. With a Masters degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team. Her background working as a tester for CeX let her play around with all kinds of weird and wonderful products, including robots, and she’s recently gotten into 3D printing too. Outside of CB, you’ll find her gaming on her PS5, photographing local shows under the alias Bethshootsbands, and making TikToks of her dog, Tilly. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.