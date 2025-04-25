I would assume that in 2025, most creatives should already have some kind of professional online presence established by now, whether it's a basic LinkedIn profile, branded social media accounts, or a digital portfolio website.

But website builders are getting much craftier lately, and Wix has just announced an advanced new AI-powered adaptive content feature, which is intended to personalise the web experience for any visitors coming across your site. Is anyone else a bit freaked out by that concept?

If you've ever made or designed your own website using one of the best website builders, you'll know that it can take a lot of work (and sometimes even coding) to perfectly tailor every asset, page, link, blog post, and media for your site to look and perform as you want it to.

Wix's new feature, however, has the power to adapt your website in real-time to offer unique messaging and content that has been tailored to each individual site visitor based on their characteristics – which I think is both incredibly cool and a little creepy.

Wix says that its new AI-powered adaptive content application can be used to ensure a seamless visitor experience, without performance issues like increased load times getting in the way. I guess in this case it does make sense to optimise a website for whoever is looking at it, but something about having this kind of AI in the driver's seat just seems off to me. It's not necessarily the AI I have an issue with, but more the thought of every individual coming to a website seeing something different.

As a photographer, I use my Squarespace portfolio site (one of the best website builders for photographers) to share my work, get my name out there, and offer a way for anyone to contact me about potential opportunities. I know that if I were looking to hire a photographer or graphic designer to help me with a project, then I'd be hoping for a website with a lot of authenticity and not one showing me exactly what I want to see or trying to sell me something based on AI-gathered data.

According to Muly Gelman, Senior Product Manager at Wix Personalise “Website personalisation is now essential for delivering the relevant, engaging experiences today's consumers expect. This application highlights how we can move beyond using AI to generate website content but leverage AI to dynamically adapt and personalise the live website experience for each visitor in real-time, empowering businesses to connect more effectively with their customers."

Maybe it's because I'm thinking of this application more from the perspective of a creative individual as opposed to a larger corporation or business, but either way, I'm not quite sold on this feature. Perhaps it could be great for creative agencies, for example, if it showed people the most relevant work to their location or displayed the correct currency for their region.

Wix seems to be expanding more with AI-infused assets, including Astro, its latest all-in-one site and business management tool. For current Wix users, you can access this new adaptive content feature right now through Wix Editor and Wix Studio, or by searching for "adaptive" in the App Market.

Take a look at our Wix Classic 2025 review if you want to learn more about what Wix can do for your business, or for some other creative-friendly choices, see our picks of the best website builders for artists.