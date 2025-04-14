Astro is Wix's new AI tool, and it's going to change the way you work

It may not be ground-breaking, but you want an easier workflow, right?

Over the last couple of years, Wix has been pouring more and more into AI research, leading to new features like the AI Design Assistant, an AI Text and Image Creator, and a bevy of advanced AI design tools released as part of Wix Studio.

Now, the company is looking to consolidate all these different enhancements into a single AI product called Astro – an all-in-one site and business management tool that will be available to all premium users at no extra cost. It's an interesting addition to our top pick of the best web builders for small businesses.

