How to build a website in Shopify: 6 pro tips from the horse's mouth

News
By published

We enlisted an expert agency to break down the key to success.

A laptop displaying a Shopify website.
(Image credit: Shopify)
Jump To:

With over 80% of the UK population shopping online, standing out in the eCommerce space has never been more critical. Today’s consumers expect a seamless, fast, and visually engaging experience, or they’ll quickly click away to a competitor. From intuitive navigation to memorable branding, every detail counts.

At B2 Agency, we’ve explored what it takes to design an online store that attracts customers and keeps them coming back. Whether you're building your first site or looking to upgrade, choosing the right tools is essential. Platforms like Shopify offer scalable, customisable solutions for growing brands, while top-rated website builders for small businesses make it easier than ever to launch quickly and professionally.

B2 Agency

B2 is a Shopify Plus Partner Agency founded in 2018 and part of the Casus Group. With over 14 years of industry experience, B2 specialises in building bespoke websites for B2B and DTC brands. The agency has a dedicated team of over 50 Shopify experts committed to helping clients leverage the full potential of the Shopify platform. B2 focuses on creating lasting client relationships and delivering tailored solutions that drive e-commerce success.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Beren Neale
Beren Neale
Ecom Editor

Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Ecommerce Editor on the most effective creative website in the world. When he's not testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs, phones, laptops, TVs, monitors and various types of storage, he can be found finding and comparing the best deals on the tech that creatives value the most.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.