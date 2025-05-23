Recommended reading

How to use Adobe Illustrator's Text-to-Vector tool: A step-by-step guide

How-to
By published

If you're a pro, this is perfect for ideation or concept designs, or for design hobbyists.

Text to Vector step
(Image credit: Image Generated with Abobe Firefly)

With Illustrator's Text-to-Vector tool, even a complete beginner can conjure up a fantastical illustration in minutes, generating intricate vector graphics from even the most basic of text prompts. As a professional, you might want to use these to generate ideas, or to provide a rough mockup of your idea to clients before working on the real thing.

It's unlikely any pro would want to use the final output, but it works well for the purpose of ideation – and makes Illustrator more accessible for non-professional design hobbyists. It’s fun to experiment with and fully editable once created.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matt Smith
Matt Smith
Designer and Video Producer

Matt has worked for various publishing houses and design agencies, covering studio photography, video production, editorial design, branding, illustration and motion graphics. He currently works for Future PLC with brands such as T3, Woman&Home, Marie Claire, Music Week, TechRadar, Golden Joysticks, Cycling Weekly, Brand Impact Awards, Horse&Hound and Tech&Learning. In the past he has designed titles including Mac|Life, IQ, Bow International, Drummer, iDrum, Acoustic, Clay Shooting, Sea Fishing and GunTradeNews. He has experience across the full Adobe Suite and is currently spending a lot of time creating projects in Blender and After Effects.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.