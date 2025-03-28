I'm obsessed with Brian Eno's Photoshop obsession

News
By published

I bet he loves a bit of Ambient Occlusion.

Brian Eno looking serious next to a thought bubble containing the Adobe Photoshop icon
(Image credit: Loud and Quiet / Adobe / Future)

Brian Eno might be best known for his pioneering ambient oeuvre, but it turns out that beneath the calm exterior, the man has been battling a terrifying inner demon since the '90s. I refer, of course, to his crippling Photoshop addiction.

Eno published a series of diaries covering the year 1995, titled A Year with Swollen Appendices. The book covers a period during which, believe it or not, the artist was laid up with swollen appendices. And not only are they a fascinating insight into the musician's daily life, but the whole thing might as well have been sponsored by Adobe, so frequent are the references to Photoshop. We probably ought to be tapping Eno to write some Photoshop tutorials for us.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.