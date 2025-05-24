Recommended reading

How to use Adobe Illustrator's Generative Recolor tool: All you need to know

How-to
By published

Save time with colour palettes with this guide.

Recolour
(Image credit: Image Generated with Abobe Firefly)

After creating a piece of work, you might find that your creation requires an entire shift in tone. Avoid complicated colour theory and the laborious process of editing each colour by giving the software a few simple cues and letting it do the rest.

The Generative Recolor tool allows you to pick our exactly the hues you need to transform your project and it's really easy to do. This allows you to experiment with different colour schemes without sucking up loads of time, which might be especially useful for concept ideas you're creating for clients.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matt Smith
Matt Smith
Designer and Video Producer

Matt has worked for various publishing houses and design agencies, covering studio photography, video production, editorial design, branding, illustration and motion graphics. He currently works for Future PLC with brands such as T3, Woman&Home, Marie Claire, Music Week, TechRadar, Golden Joysticks, Cycling Weekly, Brand Impact Awards, Horse&Hound and Tech&Learning. In the past he has designed titles including Mac|Life, IQ, Bow International, Drummer, iDrum, Acoustic, Clay Shooting, Sea Fishing and GunTradeNews. He has experience across the full Adobe Suite and is currently spending a lot of time creating projects in Blender and After Effects.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.