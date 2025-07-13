I'm dangerously obsessed with this Japanese graphic design book

Take me to Japan, now!

spread from Fracture book about Japanese graphic design
(Image credit: Set Margins)

I don't know about you but I've always wanted to go to Japan. While my bank balance doesn't allow me to visit anytime soon, the next best thing is to pore over the beautiful objects and artefacts published in Fracture: Japanese Graphic Design 1875-1975, a design book by designer, educator, critic and historian Ian Lynam.

There is also an exhibition of the same name, which is on 11-26 July in Tokyo.

book about Japanese graphic design spreads
(Image credit: Set Margins)

