Why we're looking forward to Birmingham Design Festival 2025

Speakers include Malika Favre, Liza Enebeis and Aardman's Merlin Crossingham.

There's nothing better than a good design festival to help you feel inspired and motivated, and right now it's design festival season. One festival that may not be on your radar is Birmingham Design Festival, which is now in its seventh year, and this year has a theme of Play.

The festival takes place 12-13 June and takes place at Birmingham City University on Thursday 12 and Birmingham Town Hall on Friday 13.

Rosie Hilder
Deputy editor

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.

