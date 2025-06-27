Wedding bells are in the air for Mr Amazon himself, Jeff Bezos. While details of the matrimony have been circling online, one detail has everyone collectively perplexed – his wedding invitation.

Looking like something that I can only describe as a Microsoft Paint job (and that's being kind), the frankly dreadful design has all the features of a village fete poster designed by an 80-year-old grandma – hardly fitting for a billionaire mogul getting hitched in Venice. (If you want to avoid your own Bezos blunder, check out our collection of eye-catching flyer templates.)

(Image credit: Jeff Bezos)

The invitation in question features a short message in painfully dated script font, requesting guests to hold off on gifts (a very humble move from the billionaire). Bordering the text are various clipart-esque illustrations of stars, butterflies, birds and feathers. Were it anyone else, I'd say the design had a certain early 2000s charm to it, but given Jeff's status, it wouldn't have broken the bank to hire a competent designer who could at least centre that image of the Rialto Bridge.

It's not just me who was perplexed by the juvenile, DIY quality of the invitations. Over on Reddit, Jeff's questionable design got torn to shreds on the r/CrappyDesign subreddit. "What in the 'graphic design is my passion' is this shit?" one user commented. "You’ve got all the money in the world and you do an invite that looks like it was designed by a 10-year-old on MS Paint," another scathingly added.

(Image credit: Getty Images 2222130746)

Hilariously bad design aside, it's slightly comforting to know that money truly cannot buy taste. Jeff's abysmal invites are perhaps the most human he's ever appeared, and while I'm truly astounded that the design made the cut, I'm glad he ran with such a simple bodge job of a wedding invite, if only for my amusement alone.

