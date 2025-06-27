Recommended reading

Jeff Bezos’ wedding invites are so bad I thought they were a joke

News
By published

It wouldn't have broken the bank to hire a designer, surely?

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez on the Vanity Fair red carpet
(Image credit: Getty Images 2202483378)

Wedding bells are in the air for Mr Amazon himself, Jeff Bezos. While details of the matrimony have been circling online, one detail has everyone collectively perplexed – his wedding invitation.

Looking like something that I can only describe as a Microsoft Paint job (and that's being kind), the frankly dreadful design has all the features of a village fete poster designed by an 80-year-old grandma – hardly fitting for a billionaire mogul getting hitched in Venice. (If you want to avoid your own Bezos blunder, check out our collection of eye-catching flyer templates.)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.