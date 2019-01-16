30 eye-catching flyer templates

Flyers are essential advertising and self-promotion tools, showcasing your design chops for the world to see. A slick flyer can be a great for getting yourself noticed, as well as being an effective way of promoting your clients' businesses.

Sometimes, though, time is tight and you simply don't have hours to start from scratch. Or you might be new to creating flyers. Either way, we've gathered together a selection of top flyer templates that you can use as a stepping stone to creating a stunning, original flyer in half the time.

These foodie flyer designs are particularly tasteful

Designed with food photographers, stylists and bloggers in mind, these clean and elegant postcard-sized flyer templates are fully customisable and ready to edit in Photoshop. They come with a simple tutorial and guidelines to help you get started, and they'll set you back just $12.

All the templates you're ever likely to need

Got a load of corporate flyers to sort out? This bundle will make your life a lot easier; it comes with 300 multipurpose and and fully editable templates in EPS format, so you'll be able churn out the designs without repeating yourself. That's well worth $29.

Hardcore – you know the score

Delight your local hardcore gym (nope, us neither) with this intimidating flyer in a rough and ready grunge style with little regard for health and safety regulations. You'll have to bring your own model image, and there's plenty of space for adding copy, but we'd imagine you'll want to keep the bit about the posing room. This beauty will set you back $6.

Don't forget your punchy title

Sell stuff, whatever it may be, with this elegant product flyer that's ready and waiting to have your inventory pasted into it. We like the purple hues but it's easy to customise the colours to your own taste, and it'll set you back just $6 but bear in mind it uses the font Myriad Pro, which you'll need to buy to get the proper look.

There ain't no party like a twisted party

This flyer template's just the thing if you're planning on hosting a twisted party, but its creators insist that it's suitable for all kinds of party. It costs $6 and comes in PSD flavour with everything fully modifiable, and its fonts – Bebas Neue and Roboto – are both free, so you don't need to worry about substituting them with the nearest thing in your font library.

This tasteful template comes in all the formats

Best suited to fashion-related use, this tasteful and restrained template is built out of vector elements and fully editable, and your $9 gets you four files suitable for editing in InDesign, Illustrator and Photoshop. There's even a PDF included so you can make some quick edits and be ready to go.

We can all agree that creative thinking make success

If your client's serious about its business, this flyer template should be just the ticket. Featuring a sober, no-nonsense design that's ready for multiple applications, it'll cost you $6 and comes as a PSD ready for editing in Photoshop. Typography-wise it uses Bebas Neue and Open Sans, both of which are free.

There's still time to get your big summer bash together!

Made by Rome Creation from Paris, this set of flyers is perfect for publicising your next hot fiesta. For $9 you'll get four templates in PSD format, fully editable and with a help file included.

This template comes with a YouTube tutorial to show you how to customise it

This $9 flyer template is aimed at corporate business use. It's A4 sized, and print ready – all you need to do is find the right photos to include. Plus, there's a YouTube video that shows you how to customise it.

Be sure to make it clear that you haven't booked The Fall, of course

Made by creativeartx, this festival flyer has a lovely autumnal feel to it and will cost you just $9. It comes as a fully layered PSD that you can edit however you wish, it's CMYK print-ready, and the download features links to the free fonts used in the design so you can get it set up nice and quickly.

You'll need to supply your own imagery for this template

Made with architectural firms in mind but suitable for any business with an eye for good design, this $16 brochure template by Kampertco Group in Malaysia features strong lines and thoughtful typography using free fonts; you'll need InDesign to get the best out of it, though.

Add a touch of vintage style to your designs with this free flyer template

Graphic designer James George created this vintage-style flyer template in Photoshop. Bazar and Ostrich Sans feature in this free design, with the text completely editable to suit your needs.

Mash it up with this hard design

Get back to your roots with this reggae-styled club night flyer, which costs $9. Made by AreacodezeroCreatives, this print-ready 300dpi CMYK flyer comes as a layered PSD and includes a help file so that you can get it out quickly and easily.

Grab attention with one of the more font-focused flyer templates on our list

A flyer and poster template combination, this design lets your font skills speak for themselves. Bold, vibrant, colourful and fun, this is one of those handy flyer templates that can be used for just about any purpose. The layers are split into groups, so you'll have no problem editing this one. It costs just $6.

There are six retro styled flyer templates to choose from in this download

One for the vintage lovers of design, these six retro-style and unique flyer templates are perfect for your next party or corporate event. The final package you download for $15 includes a fully layered, renamed, grouped PSD files and download links for free fonts in *.txt file.

These flyer templates use the BebasNeue font, which is totally free

Check out these modern and unique flyer templates for your next project. The $7 package includes nine flyer styles and nine business card styles. They're easy to modify and include bleeds, trims and guidelines.

The wood texture is included in the download

Originally designed to promote a music event, this wood-textured flyer template can also be used for a new album promotion or other advertising purposes. It's print ready, simple to customise with well organised layers. The photos aren't included, but the effects and textures will be applied to any photo you use (the wood texture is also included). It costs $6.

The effects and textures will be applied to any photo that you use

Here's another of our flyer templates that's perfect for any gig, album or concert promotion. The effects and textures will be applied to any photo that you chose to include in the design. All the fonts used are free so you won't have any problems there, and the whole thing will set you back a mere $6.

Promote special events with this cool indie vintage flyer template from Moodboy

This cool indie vintage flyer template, created by Moodboy, was designed to promote music events but would work well for any special occasion. The A4-size template will set you back just $6 for a regular license and is fully customisable, with organised layers and paper textures included, and free fonts used.

Create your own retro flyer designs with this template from Roberto Perrino

Looking for a retro flyer template? Look no further than this design, originally created to promote an '80s revival party. From the colour palette to font choice, freelance graphic designer Roberto Perrino captures the style of the '80s perfectly. The design is a steal at $6 for a regular license and is fully customisable.

This cool typogaphy flyer template is perfect for music festivals and gigs

Designed like a gig poster, we love this typography flyer template from Romanian artist Augustin of ZiaroGraphics. At just $6 for a regular licence for the design, this flyer template is perfect for music festivals and concerts. The template features more than eight fonts and a grunge look, suitable for alternative, rock, indie, britpop and punk bands.

Spread around the hottest news in town with this cool newspaper flyer template

Planning a special event? Why not advertise it with this brilliant newspaper flyer template. Be the hottest news in town by fully customising the design with your own images and text. The download costs $6 for a regular licence and comes complete with two colour versions, well-organised layers and more.

Make your flyer design stand out from the crowd with this vintage-inspired design

If you're after a retro design for your event, then this cool vintage flyer template may be just the ticket. Artist itscroma was inspired by psychedelic music when creating the piece. Featuring bright, vibrant colours, this template includes four PSD files – choose from blue, blue 2, green-blue and red-green colourways.

Customise this brilliant flyer template by Moodboy to suit your design needs

Are you organising a gig or festival? Or want to design a flyer to promote one? Then this cool vintage-style flyer template is a great place to start. Created by Moodboy, this $6 design is perfect for album promotions and advertising purposes too.

Choose from five different flyer designs with in this bundle by Tony Huynh

If you're looking for a more corporate design, then this flyer template bundle by Tony Huynh is just the ticket. There are five different layout variations and all elements can be edited easily using InDesign CC or Illustrator CC. At just $8 for a regular license, they're a total bargain.

This minimal flyer template comes in five different colours for you to choose from

This minimal, clean flyer template would act as a great starting point to promote an upcoming summer event. It comes in five different colours as a layered PSD file, so is easily editable. This design can also double as a voucher or invitation. Download the flyer from Graphic River, where a regular license for it will set you back just $8.

Add your own background and text to this contemporary flyer design

If you like to work with big, bold type then this contemporary flyer template is the one for you. It costs just $6 and comes as a layered PSD file, so you can easily change the the background and text. The example here showcases a music event, but it can be adapted for many other purposes.

This simple, elegant flyer design is perfect for showcasing gorgeous photography

Photographers: why not put your work all over this simple, elegant photography flyer template? Created by designer Mike Bradshaw, the $13 design is completely customisable, with the text, shape and images all easily modified.

Go for a more hand crafted design with this sketchbook-inspired flyer design

Check out this sketchbook flyer template, created initially to promote a music event but perfect for all kinds of advertising purposes. It comes as a PSD file, layers are well organised and with quick photo replacement, the design is easy to customise. A steal at just $6.

Customsie this cool, minimal design courtesy of Michele Angoloro

This simple yet stylish minimal flyer template comes from designer Michele Angoloro. For just $5, you can access this PSD or AI file, which is completely customisable. Change the colours, positions and typefaces to suit your own design brief.

