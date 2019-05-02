13 of the best free business card templates

Our choice of the best free business card templates will help you to get a vital part of your business just right. As a designer, your business card should show off a little piece of you with every glance. The world might be hurtling forward further into the digital age, but this tactile piece of self promotion is something prospective clients can hold in their hand and get a sense of how creative you are.

If you feel you need a push in the right direction, you've come to the right place. Working with a business card template or just using one for inspiration can help narrow down your ideas, or add some new ones if you've hit a wall. It can help you to decide what you want out of a business card. So, we've compiled a list of the best free business card templates out there for creatives.

We have more templates for designers, too – check out our round-ups of the best flyer templates and brochure templates. For now, though, read on for the best free business card templates available. You're welcome.

Designer Papp Norbett has created these Panetone style business cards, free for you to use

An awesome free business card template based on the Panetone colour cards. We love you can use lots of colours within your stack of cards, and think it is a witty choice for a creative professional. Download it from Dropbox (linked on the main page).

Graphic Burger host this beautiful letterpress business card template

This free business card template has a classic feel, but its minimalist design keeps it fresh and modern. It has the unique feel of letterpress printing which adds an elegant air.

This one's nicely abstract without going overboard

This eye-catching design from Creative PSD Download covers all the bases, with its attractive abstract pattern and bold, multi-coloured 'DESIGN' flash. It comes as a layered PSD that's easy to edit, and the fonts it needs are also available for free (get more free fonts with our round-up). You'll need to share it to unlock the download, or wait a designated number of seconds.

So that's what she's up to these days

Another colourful offering that's guaranteed to get people's attention, this free business card template from PSDDaddy features a cool geometric design in slightly muted tones, with separate CMYK PSD files for the front and back. That's worth sharing a tweet, right?

It's alright, you can just delete the QR code layer

Available from PSDDaddy, these creative business card designs feature a clean design with plenty of personalisation options, as well as four colour choices. There's even the option to add a QR code, which we suggest you ignore. This is another one that's yours once you share it on social media.

It's easy to add your own photography to these stylish cards

With six colour options to choose from, these 300 dpi print-ready CMYK PSD templates are perfect for everyone from graphic designers to larger agencies. The PSDs are well-organised with helpfully named layers, making it easy to personalise the cards with your own text and photography.

This serene-looking card is easily customised

This card's mix of purple and blue shades make for a cool combination, and if you really like the design, then it's easy to take the vectors and use them for other elements such as letterheads.

This card design is a great way for you to make your mark

This a fun and striking card is one of a large collection of free business card templates from PSBfreebies. The particular design will ensure anyone who receives it is unlikely to forget what your line of work is.

Make a big impression with these rainbow-hued beauties

Why have a boring and forgettable business card? Burn your name onto everyone's retinas with this wonderfully bright and colourful card design, supplied as a carefully layered PSD that's free both for personal and commercial use.

Is yellow and black the colour scheme you're after? If so, you're in luck

Let everyone know who you are and what you do with this modern and striking business card template aimed at creative professionals. It comes as a 300 DPI CMYK PSD, layered and fully editable and customisable so that you can add your own creative touches. Like a bee, the black and yellow colour scheme is sure to catch potential clients' eyes.

This free business card template is perfect for that vintage look

This grungy, letterpress-effect business card template is ideal for achieving a retro look. It comes as a PSD, ready to be customised, and is free for both personal and commercial use.

A funky zig zag design will certainly catch the eye of potential clients

Stand out from the crowd with these free business card templates in a retro style

In vector (.ai and .eps) file format, this template is fully customisable, allowing you to change the colour, font and layout to suit your individual style. This old-school design is one we think could work really well for anyone who has a vintage or retro-feel to their work.

