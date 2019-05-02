13 of the best free business card templates

Our choice of the best free business card templates will help you to get a vital part of your business just right. As a designer, your business card should show off a little piece of you with every glance. The world might be hurtling forward further into the digital age, but this tactile piece of self promotion is something prospective clients can hold in their hand and get a sense of how creative you are.
If you feel you need a push in the right direction, you've come to the right place. Working with a business card template or just using one for inspiration can help narrow down your ideas, or add some new ones if you've hit a wall. It can help you to decide what you want out of a business card. So, we've compiled a list of the best free business card templates out there for creatives.
We have more templates for designers, too – check out our round-ups of the best flyer templates and brochure templates. For now, though, read on for the best free business card templates available. You're welcome.
01. Panetone style business card
An awesome free business card template based on the Panetone colour cards. We love you can use lots of colours within your stack of cards, and think it is a witty choice for a creative professional. Download it from Dropbox (linked on the main page).
02. Letterpress PSD business card
This free business card template has a classic feel, but its minimalist design keeps it fresh and modern. It has the unique feel of letterpress printing which adds an elegant air.
03. Creative design business card
This eye-catching design from Creative PSD Download covers all the bases, with its attractive abstract pattern and bold, multi-coloured 'DESIGN' flash. It comes as a layered PSD that's easy to edit, and the fonts it needs are also available for free (get more free fonts with our round-up). You'll need to share it to unlock the download, or wait a designated number of seconds.
04. Creative pro business card
Another colourful offering that's guaranteed to get people's attention, this free business card template from PSDDaddy features a cool geometric design in slightly muted tones, with separate CMYK PSD files for the front and back. That's worth sharing a tweet, right?
05. Creative and clean
Available from PSDDaddy, these creative business card designs feature a clean design with plenty of personalisation options, as well as four colour choices. There's even the option to add a QR code, which we suggest you ignore. This is another one that's yours once you share it on social media.
06. Business cards bundle
With six colour options to choose from, these 300 dpi print-ready CMYK PSD templates are perfect for everyone from graphic designers to larger agencies. The PSDs are well-organised with helpfully named layers, making it easy to personalise the cards with your own text and photography.
07. Purple and blue
This card's mix of purple and blue shades make for a cool combination, and if you really like the design, then it's easy to take the vectors and use them for other elements such as letterheads.
08. Coloured pencils
This a fun and striking card is one of a large collection of free business card templates from PSBfreebies. The particular design will ensure anyone who receives it is unlikely to forget what your line of work is.
09. Bright and colourful
Why have a boring and forgettable business card? Burn your name onto everyone's retinas with this wonderfully bright and colourful card design, supplied as a carefully layered PSD that's free both for personal and commercial use.
10. Creative black business card template
Let everyone know who you are and what you do with this modern and striking business card template aimed at creative professionals. It comes as a 300 DPI CMYK PSD, layered and fully editable and customisable so that you can add your own creative touches. Like a bee, the black and yellow colour scheme is sure to catch potential clients' eyes.
11. Grungy retro design
This grungy, letterpress-effect business card template is ideal for achieving a retro look. It comes as a PSD, ready to be customised, and is free for both personal and commercial use.
12. Zigzag design
13. Retro template
In vector (.ai and .eps) file format, this template is fully customisable, allowing you to change the colour, font and layout to suit your individual style. This old-school design is one we think could work really well for anyone who has a vintage or retro-feel to their work.
