Mother's Day 2020: Amazing Mother's Day cards to suit all tastes

Mother's Day 2020 is just around the corner, on Sunday 22 March, but never fear, there's still plenty of time to get your mum the perfect Mother's Day card. Online greetings card providers have grown in popularity in recent years, and so it's easier than ever to buy and send a Mother's Day card (even at the last minute).

But with so many to choose from, how do you pick a Mother's Day card that's perfect for your mum? Here we've listed some online card sellers that stock everything from thoughtful and loving designs to more cheeky and funny options.

So if you don't have time to get to the shops before Sunday, check out these retailers below. Many offer next-day delivery straight to your mum's door, as well as gift options too if you really want to push the boat out. Speaking of gifts, maybe your mum would appreciate one of the best travel mugs, or a new hydro flask to help satisfy her coffee fix? Or one of the best Lego sets for adults will provide her with some much needed down time?

Here's our pick of the best Mother's Day cards online.

The kind of cute we can get onboard with (Image credit: DiddlesAndPuds)

If you're looking for a unique Mother's Day card, Etsy is the place to be. A marketplace filled with talented greetings card designers, Etsy has over 100,000 Mother's Day card designs to choose from. And while that might seem overwhelming, with just a quick scroll, we're certain you'll find something to suit.

There's everything from soppy and loving, to hilarious and super-cheeky, so every kind of mum is covered. We particularly love this 'What would I bee without you design?' from DiddlesAndPuds, and no doubt many mums would appreciate this 'you were right' Mother's Day card from SmartyBants.

Note not all cards include free UK delivery, and be sure to order from a UK seller in order to receive it in time.

This Whale & Bird card speaks the truth (Image credit: Whale & Bird)

If your mum has a wicked sense of humour, Scribblr is one of the best places to get a Mother's Day card. Renowned for its funny (and extremely rude) cards, this online retailer is sure to put a smile on your mum's face. This Mum quotes design is sure to go down well, as would this hilarious No Friends offering.

If you order before 4pm (Mon-Fri), cards are dispatched the same day, so you've got until tomorrow afternoon to make your decision.

Give your mum the thumbs up this Mother's Day (Image credit: Moonpig)

If you're after a personalised Mother's Day card, Moonpig has a hundreds of designs to choose from. And not only that, you can order flowers and gifts from them too, all in time for the big day.

With a choice of numerous photo, cute, funny, cards from the pets, you're sure to find the perfect card for your mum. If you were thinking of buying your mum flowers too, Moonpig is running a special free card offer with any bouquet. Just use code LOVEMUM and the price of your chosen card will be discounted.

Orders placed before 7.30pm (Mon-Fri) will be dispatched the same day, so you've got loads of time to get your cards and gifts in time for Sunday.

Perfect for any mum who loves bird-watching or floral designs (Image credit: LOVEPOP)

Amazon is the place to get, well, anything, and Mother's Day cards are no exception. As you might imagine, there's thousands to choose from, covering every style from cute and cuddly, to funny and thoughtful. If your mum prefers a more traditional greeting card design, Amazon has a great selection. It also features a number of really lovely (albeit more expensive) pop-up Mother's Day card designs, which are sure to please.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can also get free one or same-day delivery on eligible items, so you can be sure to get your card before Mother's Day arrives. If you're not an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up free for 30 days with no strings attached.

Show your mum your most precious memories (Image credit: The Portland Co)

As the name suggests, you won't find these amazing Mother's Day cards anywhere on the high street. Not On The High Street specialises in bespoke, customised card designs, so are perfect if you're looking for that something extra special. This personalised photo memory flip card (above) has got to be one of our favourites, and with free UK mainland delivery, orders placed today will be delivered by Saturday 14 March – just in time!

There are so many wonderful designs here, not only will you find something to suit, but the creativity on display is sure to inspire you along the way. Many of the retailers are offering free UK delivery in order to meet Mother's Day, but be sure to check before you place any orders.

