iPad Pro 2020: release date, rumours and leaks

Rumours of a new iPad Pro 2020 be very welcome for many artists and designers looking to add the powerful tablet to their arsenal. Despite giving many of its flagship products annual updates, in 2019 Apple overlooked the iPad Pro. That's very unlikely to happen again this year, and we're looking forward to seeing what Apple has up its sleeve with its iPad Pro for 2020.

So what do we know about a potential new iPad Pro? One thing we know for sure is whatever its new features and specs, there will be some great iPad Pro apps for designers, artists and illustrators to work with. Here we take a look at the leaks and rumours that have started trickling in on the new iPad Pro 2020.

Late last year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested the release date would be early 2020, which is interesting when you consider Apple usually unveils new tech at its annual October event. Does this mean that Apple skipped a 2019 iPad Pro launch with the intent of releasing two in 2020? Only time will tell.

There's no current news on the price of the new device, however with over a year between updates, we expect this iPad Pro refresh to be significant, in terms of both cost and capability.

iPad Pro 2020: design rumours

In the middle of 2019, Apple registered another two tablet models with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) regulator. And both of these new models didn't match any models that aren't in the current line-up, which has led to a number of iPad Pro 2020 rumours.

One of the most reliable ones, however, comes Sonny Dickson (below). The pictured posted is believed to be the back of a dummy iPad Pro 2020 unit, on which there are three cameras. Being that the current iPad Pro only has one rear camera, it hints that Apple has put the devices photo-taking abilities at the forefront of its focus.

First Physical Leak of Apple’s New Upcoming iPad Pro Design https://t.co/fqpT5vfqIJSeptember 17, 2019

iPad Pro 2020: what we'd like to see

While we wait for official confirmation from Apple, we can only speculate what the new iPad Pro 2020 will actually offer. However there's no doubt that the new iPad Pro will be a top-end, power-packed tablet. The current 12.9-inch model boasts a very powerful A12X Bionic processor, so expect even more processing power for demanding creative tasks like photo or video editing.

Our biggest wish for the iPad Pro 2020 would be a bigger screen. Maybe as there is no MacBook Pro 15" anymore, how about an iPad Pro 15" to fill the gap? The extra space would be perfect for designers, illustrators and artists to express themselves with an Apple Pencil.

We'll update this post as and when more news drops on the new iPad Pro 2020.