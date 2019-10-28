The best Apple Pencil Black Friday deals: what to expect in 2019

Welcome to our guide for the best Apple Pencil Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. We know what you're thinking, saying you can get a reduced Apple Pencil is similar to us saying you can find a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. It's true Apple Pencil deals are very rare, but this time of year is better than any to find a discount on the quality stylus.

While Black Friday is still a few weeks away (it's 29 November this year, with Cyber Monday following on 2 December), retailers are getting involved earlier each year, so you need to be ready now to snap up the best Apple Pencil Black Friday deals. You're almost never going to find any cheap Apple Pencil deals in the Apple store, but there are savings to be made if you know where to look.

Here we've pulled together our predictions and advice to help you get ready to snap up the best Apple Black Friday deals when they arrive. If you're looking to get a bargain on other Apple products, be sure to bookmark our best Apple Black Friday deals post, which we will update with all the best offers on iPads, MacBooks and more.

Now read on for more details on Apple's styluses and the kind of Apple Pencil Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we might be looking at.

Last year saw some pretty measly Apple Pencil Black Friday deals, however there have been much more significant savings as recently as June this year so we're hoping retailers follow suit this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Here are the best Apple Pencil deals we've seen to date:

EXPIRED Apple Pencil (1st Gen): $99.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

In the run up to Amazon Prime Day this year, Best Buy knocked a whopping $40 off the first generation Apple Pencil, meaning you could get one for less than $60! A total bargain, these unsurprisingly flew off the shelves.



EXPIRED Apple Pencil (2nd Gen): £119 £109 at Amazon

We did warn you the deals last year were measly, but you can't knock Amazon for shaving a tenner off the price of the Apple Pencil 2. The retailer was one of the only places to offer a discount on the stylus. Better than nothing, right?

Apple Pencil Black Friday deals 2019: what discounts are we expecting to see?

We'd be lying if we said we expected the Apple Pencil Black Friday deals to be anything major to shout about this year. However, with Best Buy knocking almost half price off a first generation model just a few months ago, we're very optimistic that 2019 will be the best year yet for Apple Pencil Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

While no event has actually been announced as yet, Apple has historically held an event in November, in which we usually see new products announced. Before you get excited, we have no reason to believe another Apple Pencil may be on the cards, but you never know how the new items the company releases might affect the price of older products, including the Apple Pencil. As soon as we know more, we'll let you know. In the meantime, let's take a closer look at what's currently on offer...

The best Apple Pencil deals right now

If you can't wait for the best Apple Pencil Black Friday deals to start rolling in, we've compared prices from all over the world to bring you the very best Apple Pencil deals and discounts available right now.

What devices do Apple Pencils work on?

Apple Pencil has two styluses in its portfolio, the Apple Pencil 1 and Apple Pencil 2 (inspired names, we know). The first generation Pencil was released in November 2015 and is compatible with iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st and 2nd generation), iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 9.7-inch and iPad (6th generation). The second generation Apple Pencil was released in November 2018 and is compatible with the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) and the iPad Pro 11-inch.

How much is an Apple Pencil?

The Apple Pencil 1 from the Apple shop will set you back $99/£89, and the Apple Pencil 2 $129/£119. As we mentioned above, it's super rare to see any significant discounts on either of these, although Amazon regularly knocks £10 off the first gen Apple Pencil. Here's hoping we see bigger savings in the best Apple Pencil Black Friday deals this year.

What is the Apple Pencil used for?

Image: Malika Favre and Sarah Clifford for Apple

The Apple Pencil is a versatile digital stylus pen that lets you take notes, sketch ideas, create illustrations and paintings, edit spreadsheets, annotate or mark up documents and more.

Voted, unsurprisingly, number one in our round up of the best iPad styluses, the Apple Pencil is arguably the most amazing consumer stylus ever designed. It’s fantastic to use, with pressure and tilt sensitivity making it quick and easy to sketch ideas on the best iPad Pro apps, create stunning images, take notes and more.

What’s in the box? An Apple Pencil

A Lightening adapter

An extra tip

It operates like a traditional pencil, letting you vary line weight, create realistic and subtle shading, and produce a wide range of artistic effects with impressive accuracy. Drawing feels natural, with no lag to ruin the illusion – and setup is incredibly easy. Just pop the cap off to reveal a Lightning connector, and plug it into your iPad Pro. (That's also how you charge it.)

The Apple Pencil works with a range of art and design iOS apps including various apps in the Adobe Creative Cloud suite, Sketch, Procreate, Affinity Photo and more.