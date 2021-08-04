It's not hard to see why you'd be on the lookout for the best iPad keyboards. Apple’s iPad range offers some of the best tablets you can buy, from the entry-level 8th generation iPad all the way up to the super-powered 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Pair that with the company’s excellent Apple Pencil and it’s not surprising the iPad is so popular with creatives. But as the device has developed, more and more people are using iPads as work and productivity devices - and for that, you often need a keyboard.

But buying a keyboard for the iPad is not always a straightforward affair. Should you go for a case with an integrated keyboard, or will a standalone set of keys suffice? Do you need a trackpad too? And what about mechanical keyboard switches? Before too long, it can feel like you’re overwhelmed with choice.

That’s where our buying guide comes in. We’ve scoured the internet to find you best iPad keyboards money can buy, each with its own selling points and advantages. That means no matter what you need, there should be an option for you. If you want to supplement your tablet with a top-notch keyboard, you’ve come to the right place.

The best iPad keyboards in 2021

(Image credit: Logitech)

Want the best iPad case you can buy? Look no further. Logitech’s Combo Touch is a two-in-one case with a clever detachable keyboard, giving you tons of flexibility. It has a great keyboard and works with Apple’s Smart Connector for super-fast connectivity. And the trackpad? It lets you tap anywhere, so there’s no “dead zone” at the top.

Even better, Logitech does versions of the Combo Touch for the iPad Pro (in both sizes), the iPad Air, the entry-level iPad, and older versions of the iPad Air and iPad Pro. That means it works with almost any iPad.

(Image credit: Brydge)

02. Brydge 12.9 MAX+ The best iPad Pro keyboard case with a massive trackpad Multi-touch trackpad?: Yes | Backlit keyboard?: Yes | iPad connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 | Weight: 2.1lbs Check Amazon Visit Site Huge trackpad Full keyboard experience Expensive

Brydge’s 12.9 MAX+ has one obvious selling point: Its truly enormous trackpad. It’s far larger than the one on Apple’s Magic Keyboard, or any other iPad keyboard for that matter. You’ll be able to take full advantage of iPadOS’s gesture controls without ever bumping up against the keys.

Speaking of the keys, they’re comfy, springy, and backlit. You get a full row of media keys (missing from Apple’s keyboard cases) to help with video playback and brightness adjustments. The aluminum body and magnetic connection round out the premium, high-grade feel this keyboard brings.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple’s Magic Keyboard costs a pretty penny, but it comes with some great features not found on any other iPad keyboard. For instance, it uses a magnetic “floating cantilever” design that lets you adjust the viewing angle with ease. There’s a built-in USB-C port to charge the case while keeping your iPad’s own port free, and it uses Apple’s superb Magic Keyboard and trackpad combo for a premium experience.

There’s also a version for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that starts at an eye-watering $349. It’s expensive, for sure, but you get a lot for your money.

(Image credit: Brydge)

04. Brydge Pro+ (12.9-inch) Top quality and plenty of features for the price Multi-touch trackpad?: Yes | Backlit keyboard?: Yes | iPad connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 | Weight: 1.51lbs Prime £139.99 View at Amazon 249 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Sturdy aluminum build quality Adjustable backlight Smaller trackpad No side protection

There’s no doubting Brydge’s 12.9 MAX+ is a costly piece of kit. If it’s out of your budget, the Brydge Pro+ is a great replacement. It slims down to all the essentials of its pricier sibling, so you get a full keyboard with media keys, solid aluminum construction, generous battery life, and adjustable backlit keys. The trackpad is a little smaller than that on the 12.9 MAX+, but it’s still plenty spacious. And really, that’s the main difference you’ll notice. If you don’t need a huge trackpad, the Brydge Pro+ makes for an enticing option.

(Image credit: Logitech)

For a price this affordable, it’s hard to beat Logitech’s K480 keyboard. It may not provide a case for your iPad, but its built-in cradle keeps your iPad upright in a laptop-esque arrangement. You get Logitech’s excellent typing experience too, with soft, spacious keys that never feel too cramped or compact.

The K480 goes beyond a simple iPad keyboard, though – you can actually connect it to three devices at once, then switch between them using its handy dial. It’s cross-platform, too, so works with iPadOS, iOS, macOS, Windows, Android, and Chrome OS. And with up to 24 months of battery life, it’ll keep going as long as you need it.

(Image credit: ZAGG)

06. ZAGG Pro Keys with Trackpad (11-inch) A lightweight case with added Apple Pencil protection Multi-touch trackpad?: Yes | Backlit keyboard?: Yes | iPad connectivity: Bluetooth | Weight: 1lb Check Amazon Visit Site Detachable keyboard Lots of protection Small trackpad Plastic body

The Apple Pencil is a key accessory for the iPad, yet it’s amazing how many keyboard cases don’t account for it. Not so the ZAGG Pro Keys with Trackpad, which has a built-in slot for the Apple Pencil on the side of the case. With the case closed, the Pencil is protected by a wrap-around flap that keeps it in place.

It’s not just a one-trick pony, though. It features all-over protection for your iPad, which can be detached from the keyboard and taken on the go. The backlit keyboard itself is comfortable and can be paired with two devices simultaneously.

(Image credit: Keychron)

If you type a lot, a mechanical keyboard can feel like manna from Heaven thanks to its superb feeling on every press. The Keychron K8 brings this benefit to the iPad. It can connect to four devices at once (three over Bluetooth 5.1 and one with its bundled USB-C cable) and comes in numerous size and language variants.

Of course, it’s not a case so you miss out on some of the benefits of other entries in this article. But if you spend all day typing and don’t want to lose out on your iPad, the Keychron K8 is a great choice.

(Image credit: Logitech)

08. Logitech Slim Folio The best keyboard for the iPad (8th generation) Multi-touch trackpad?: No | Backlit keyboard?: No | iPad connectivity: Bluetooth LE | Weight: 1.09lbs Check Amazon Good protection Quality keyboard with media keys No trackpad Plastic body

The 8th generation iPad is a compact, lightweight device, so you don’t want to lose all that by getting a keyboard case that adds too much bulk. Logitech’s Slim Folio case, though, gives you the functionality of a keyboard while maintaining that portable edge.

It’s also one of the few iPad keyboard cases too offer all-over protection for your iPad and a slot for an Apple Pencil, keeping everything safe and secure. It doesn’t have a trackpad, but the keyboard is great for typing up quick notes on the fly.