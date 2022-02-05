The best Magic Keyboard alternatives in 2022

Looking for the best Magic Keyboard alternatives? Apple makes a great range of keyboards under the Magic Keyboard brand - although, confusingly, the name refers to two different devices: A standalone keyboard for Macs and a folding keyboard case for iPads. In both cases, they're excellent premium products, but they are also expensive.

If you want something cheaper, or just don’t like what Apple has to offer, you’re in luck. We’ve put together a list of he best Magic Keyboard alternatives on the market. Pick an option from this guide and you’ll be in typing heaven. We'll cover the best Magic Keyboard alternatives for Mac first, but you can skip straight to the best Magic Keyboard alternatives for iPad if you're looking for that.

The best Magic Keyboard alternatives for Mac

(Image credit: Logitech)

01. Logitech MX Keys for Mac The best Magic Keyboard alternative for Mac Specifications Full-size keyboard?: Yes Multiple devices?: Yes, up to three devices Wireless?: Yes Battery life: 10 days (backlighting on), 5 months (backlighting off) TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at very.co.uk Low Stock View at Ryman Reasons to buy + Comfortable typing + Proper Mac keyboard layout + Works with multiple devices + Sturdy and well-made

Logitech’s products are usually designed with a good understanding of how Mac fans use their devices, and the company’s MX Keys for Mac keyboard is no different. It comes with a full Mac layout so you’ll feel instantly at home, while its black and space grey colour scheme is “Apple” down to a tee. You can pair it with up to three devices and work across them seamlessly with the Logitech Flow app – just move a compatible mouse from one screen to the next and your keyboard follows, no switching required. It’s comfy, well-built, and looks the part too.

(Image credit: Satechi)

02. Satechi Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard A great wireless keyboard for Mac Specifications Full-size keyboard?: Yes Multiple devices?: Yes, up to three devices Wireless?: Yes Battery life: Up to 80 hours TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great to type on + Apple-like appearance + macOS-specific function keys Reasons to avoid - Few bells and whistles

Logitech’s MX Keys for Mac is great, but it’s a tad pricey. For a cheaper option, Satechi’s Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard gives you a similarly excellent experience. It feels great to type on and looks good too, with several colour schemes that look like they could have come straight from Apple’s labs. You can connect up to three devices to it at once, although there’s no equivalent to Logitech’s Flow software. The battery duration is a little lower, too, but for the price, you’ll struggle to get a Magic Keyboard alternative that looks and performs as well as this. It’s a superb choice.

(Image credit: Keychron)

03. Keychron K8 The best mechanical Magic Keyboard alternative Specifications Full-size keyboard?: No Multiple devices?: Yes, up to three devices Wireless?: Yes Battery life: Up to 240 hours (backlighting off) TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Very comfortable keys + Works with macOS and Windows Reasons to avoid - Can take some getting used to - Can be quite loud

If you’re serious about typing and spend a lot of time doing it, a mechanical keyboard can be a great investment thanks to much more comfortable key switch mechanism. The Keychron K8 is a great way to get started – not only is it much more affordable than most mechanical keyboards, but it’s one of the few that really caters to Mac users. It has a proper Mac layout, but can switch to a Windows layout at the flick of a switch. It’ll connect to three devices at once and even has several LED lighting options.

(Image credit: Logitech)

04. Logitech Craft The best Magic Keyboard alternative for creatives Specifications Full-size keyboard?: Yes Multiple devices?: Yes, up to three devices Wireless?: Yes Battery life: One week (backlighting on), three months (backlighting off) TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Box View at Dell Consumer UK 757 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Clever control dial with app shortcuts + High-quality build materials Reasons to avoid - Only one colour choice - Expensive compared to other options

The Logitech Craft takes everything that’s good about the Logitech MX Keys for Mac and dials it up to eleven – literally. The Craft comes with a special dial that comes loaded with pre-built shortcuts for your favourite apps, like adjusting brightness in Photoshop or tweaking stroke weight in Illustrator. It’s a bit more expensive than the MX Keys for Mac, so stick with that if you don’t need the dial. But for quick refinements during creative work, it’ll really hit the mark.

The best Magic Keyboard alternatives for iPad

(Image credit: Logitech)

01. Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case The best Magic Keyboard alternative for iPad Specifications Multi-touch trackpad?: Yes Backlit keyboard?: Yes iPad connectivity: Smart Connector Weight: 780g TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Box Reasons to buy + All-over protection + Detachable keyboard + Attractive colour options + Syncs using Smart Connector

The Logitech Combo Touch is the iPad keyboard case that does it all. The keyboard is spacious and comfy and is paired with a large trackpad, while there’s rock-solid protection around every edge and corner. There’s a cut-out to magnetically charge an Apple Pencil on the side of your iPad. The keyboard itself detaches from the case if required, giving it a great deal of flexibility, whether you need the keyboard or not. And despite all that, it’s still a good deal cheaper than Apple’s Magic Keyboard case. What’s not to like?

(Image credit: Brydge)

02. Brydge 12.9 MAX+ The best Magic Keyboard alternative for trackpad gestures Specifications Multi-touch trackpad?: Yes Backlit keyboard?: Yes iPad connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 Weight: 953g TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Very spacious trackpad + Instant-On wakes your iPad quickly + Magnetic fitting is great Reasons to avoid - Heavier and costlier than rivals

Now that iPadOS works with trackpad gestures, it’s more important than ever to find a good Magic Keyboard alternative with a top-rate trackpad. The Brydge 12.9 MAX+ is the best available, with the largest iPad trackpad on the market. But it’s not just a one-trick pony – this case offers sturdy protection and keys that possess a surprising amount of travel. Your iPad snaps into place magnetically, eliminating fitting woes, and Brydge’s Instant-On tech wakes your tablet as fast as anything Apple does, the company claims. If you like using gestures on iPadOS, you’ll love this case.

(Image credit: Brydge)

03. Brydge Pro+ A good balance of features and price Specifications Multi-touch trackpad?: Yes Backlit keyboard?: Yes iPad connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 Weight: 685g TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Good keyboard + Really solid construction + Better price than Brydge 12.9 MAX+ Reasons to avoid - Much smaller trackpad than Brydge 12.9 MAX+

If you’re not too fussed about trackpad gestures, the Brydge Pro+ could be just the ticket. It retains many of the features of its 12.9 MAX+ sibling but without quite such an eye-wateringly high price tag, including the Instant-On connection and adjustable backlit keys with plenty of travel. There’s also a magnetic back cover to protect your tablet, and the trackpad works with all the iPadOS gestures you’d expect. The trackpad on the Pro+ is a little smaller than that on the 12.9 MAX+, but in return you get a much more affordable case.

(Image credit: ZAGG)

04. ZAGG Pro Keys with Trackpad A more lightweight Magic Keyboard alternative Specifications Multi-touch trackpad?: Yes Backlit keyboard?: Yes iPad connectivity: Bluetooth Weight: 454g TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Much lighter than rivals + Apple Pencil protection Reasons to avoid - Not all models have a trackpad - Plastic construction

The ZAGG Pro Keys with Trackpad has a lot going for it. Like the Logitech Combo Touch, you can detach the case from the keyboard for a more lightweight carrying option, and it has a built-in slot that will protect an Apple Pencil. However, note that it’s made of plastic instead of something more solid like aluminium, and the trackpad is only available for 10.2-inch, 10.9-inch, and 11-inch iPads. But Its combination of features, including backlit laptop-style keys and low weight, makes it an attractive option if you want a tempting Magic Keyboard alternative.

