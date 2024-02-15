Logitech Wave Keys review: the most comfortable keyboard I've ever used

The wireless Logitech Wave Keys offers an incredibly satisfying typing experience, which lands somewhere between a classic typewriter and mechanical keyboard, only without the noise. Its ergonomic design felt immediately natural and comfortable to use, and it's lightweight enough to comfortably travel with – I just wish it had rechargeable batteries.

I'm a big fan of keyboards, I'd like to say for a sophisticated reason, but it's actually just that I get an immense amount of satisfaction from pressing buttons. Weird button-pressing fixation aside, I have tried a lot of keyboards in my time, and it won't surprise you to learn mechanical keyboards are my favourite variety. Yes, the noisiest of these accessories is my go-to, however working in an office and being a considerate human, I am also firmly attached to my Apple Magic Keyboard, which, on the opposite end of the scale has keys with very little travel distance or sound.

I was sceptical when I was asked to review Logitech’s Wave Keys. As the name would suggest, it features a wave-like design, with curved keys and an in-built wrist rest, all of which I was certain would feel alien to someone used to standard, full-sized keyboards. But if I was going to embark on a keyboard learning curve, this seemed like a good one. That was two months ago, and I haven’t stopped the Wave Keys since.

It was going to take a lot to give up my ridiculously noisy Wombat Pine Pro and Apple Magic Keyboard, but kudos to Logitech, I’m a convert. It lands perfectly somewhere between the two – I still get the satisfaction of a good button press, but at an acceptable noise level, and it's lightweight enough to travel with comfortably. Now Logitech's Wave Keys go everywhere with me, and will soon take a spot in our list of the best keyboards – here's why...

Logitech Wave review: Design & build

Give me any keyboard that is anything other than standard and I didn't think it would last long. Having to rewire my brain - and hands - to learn something new after using a standard keyboard for the best part of two decades has meant I’ve actively avoided trying split or ergonomic-specific keyboards much up to this point.

But the Wave Keys have put me firmly in my place, offering a level of comfort and satisfaction of use I've not found in other peripherals so far. The wave-like design felt immediately natural for my hand placement and typing, and the wrist rest is a feature I never knew I needed but now think I would be lost without.

As previously mentioned, I am a big fan of mechanical keyboards, and while the Wave keys do offer a similar and satisfying typing experience, it's not one. It is, in fact, built with membrane switches, which don't require as much force to press as mechanical keys, therefore reducing pressure on joints to use. But they also don't last as long as mechanical switches – the life span of these kinds of switches isn't well known, so it's difficult to determine just how long the overall performance of the keys will last. Another small bugbear of mine is the lack of backlighting, which is something I find particularly helpful when working at night or in low-level lighting.

The Wave Keys are currently available in two colours, Graphite and Off-White, with a third Rose-coloured option coming sometime this year.

The keyboard is thin and lightweight, with two feet on the underside for stability and comfort (Image credit: Future)

Logitech Wave review: Features

Setup was refreshingly easy. I simply took it out of the box, put three AAA batteries (provided) in, turned it on and voila! I was connected. Crunch time. I started to type and was immediately shocked at how comfortable and natural it felt, and how much I really enjoyed the typing experience.

The Wave Keys membrane switches, for me personally, offer a keyboard with an extremely satisfying click, at a decibel no one will be offended by, and is lightweight enough to travel everywhere with me.

The wave-like design works perfectly for setting your hands and wrists into a more neutral position, to help make using it comfortable, particularly over long periods of time. As I type this on my laptop, which has no soft but firm memory foam wrist support, or satisfying click, it’s fair to say I’m missing my Wave Keys.

The keyboard has the option to create shortcuts for repetitive actions, which is not only great for productivity, but again reduces the number of movements you have to make.

The one thing that may put some off is – and I haven’t come across this in quite a while in a keyboard – but the Wave Keys are not rechargeable, instead they require AAA batteries. According to Logitech, these will power the device for an impressive three years, although whether that’s the case remains to be seen. If you forget to switch the keyboard off after use, which I often do and leave it on overnight, it will be interesting to see just how long the batteries do last, but so far I have yet to experience any power issues.

Logitech Wave review: Typing experience

This is where the Wave keys might catch you out, particularly if you are used to a full-sized desktop keyboard. The keys are closer together, some might argue a little cramped, and certain keys, such as the Shift key on the left side, have been shrunk down to make room.

That said, there is very clear spacing between each key, and it's obvious, without looking, whether you are going to accidentally press more than one. The upward curve towards the edge of the keys makes it easy for your fingers to identify each, and the membrane switch provides just the right amount of resistance to know when a button has been actioned.

The keys are made from sturdy matte plastic, with a half-centimetre stroke height, which, as previously mentioned makes for a highly satisfying but won't-annoy-office-neighbours click.

The Logitech Wave Keys design means slightly smaller keys than a full-size keyboard, which might take a bit of getting used to. (Image credit: Future)

Logitech Wave review review: Price

I was surprised to learn the Wave Keys price tag, being almost sure these would be among the higher price-point keyboards. So the fact you can get them for $69 / £69 is, I think, excellent value. Not only do they offer a level of comfort and ergonomics anyone should use if typing for long periods, but the Wave keys are also a joy to use and super portable.

Logitech Wave review: Should I buy it?

If you need an affordable ergonomic keyboard, you'd be hard pushed to find a better option than the Wave Keys right now. Its unique wave-like design and in-built wrist rest go a long way in offering comfort when typing, particularly for long periods. And the keys have just the right travel distance to offer a satisfying click, without putting too much pressure on your fingers or wrist.

The curved design makes for a slightly smaller keyboard layout, which some might find difficult to get used to, particularly if you have larger hands. And the lack of rechargeable batteries might be off-putting for some, despite Logitech promising three years of use.

If you're a fan of mechanical keyboards but work in a busy office and are conscious of disturbing people, use keyboards for long periods and need one that's easy to transport, Logitech's Wave Keys are the perfect solution.