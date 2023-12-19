Apple’s Vision Pro keyboard sounds like style over substance

After the announcement of Apple's Vision Pro earlier this year, it's safe to say that fan reactions have been mixed. The company's groundbreaking mixed reality headset promises "a new era of spatial computing" but a recent video documenting the Vision Pro's keyboard function appears to reveal that the visionOS system still requires some fine-tuning.

While admittedly, the Vision Pro will certainly have to prove itself again the market's best VR headsets, it's exciting to start seeing some of its functions being demonstrated more tangibly. With rumours suggesting that we could see a release in early 2024, we may not be far from stepping into the future of Apple.

In a recent video (above) shared on YouTube, content creator Brian Tong demonstrated the ways in which the Vision Pro's keyboard can be used. Currently, it's interactable via typical eye-tracking selections common for most VR headsets, which require users to manually select each letter (in this case via a pinching motion).

Tong also sampled the hotly anticipated 'air typing' feature, which has been demonstrated during developer updates and the Worldwide Developers Conference. While it undoubtedly looks impressive, Tong described the typing experience as a more stunted "peck" rather than a fluid typing movement. Despite the keyboard making a haptic interactive sound, it lacks the tactile experience of a traditional keyboard, and in its current state, Tong reflected that the function "wasn't bad" but was little more than "decent".

(Image credit: Apple)

While some creatives have shared their excitement for the Vision Pro's spatial computing capabilities, many feel that in practice, the keyboard feature could hinder the creative process. Even Tong himself suggests that while the technology is still in development, a physical keyboard triumphs over the Vision Pro's typing capabilities.

With mechanical keyboards increasingly gaining popularity, it's clear that consumers value tactile feedback in their typing experience. It suggests to me, that until the Vision Pro's keyboard feature is considerably improved, many users will prioritise physical keyboards for their reliability and functionality.

