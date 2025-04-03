Apple's redesigned MacBook Pro could be incredible

News
By published

It could be the ultimate laptop for creatives.

An Apple MacBook Air M3 on a table
(Image credit: Ian Evenden)

It's been a while since the MacBook Pro was given some design love, but rumour has it the ultimate creative laptop could be in for a significant refresh in 2026. New reports suggest the Pro is not only first in line for the cutting-edge M6 chip, but it will also getting a visual upgrade too.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is readying a huge overhaul for the MacBook Pro range, featuring a hugely improved display, thinner design, new chip, and potentially a shift away from the controversial camera 'notch'. With the current M4 MacBook Pro already one of our best laptops for photo editing, the M6 sounds an instant winner – and almost certainly a shoo-in to our list of the best Macs for video editing.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1