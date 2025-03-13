It's not only the design of the iPhone itself that hasn't changed for a long time. The software too has remained remarkably similar over the years. Sure, recent iOS updates have let users customise their homescreens, but the core design itself remains as familiar as ever. But that could all change in 2025.

Recent reports have suggested that Apple is readying the most significant redesign ever with iOS 19 – and the whole thing could be inspired by the look of VisionOS. If that's the case, get ready for lots of circular icons and shadows in the next generation of software for several of our best camera phones.

A fan-made iOS 19 concept based on rumours it could adopt the design language of VisionOS (Image credit: Front Page Tech via YouTube)

According to everyone's favourite Apple leaker, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is planning a dramatic redesign in which "apps could appear in circular icons with translucent panels, very much like they currently appear in the app menu on Vision Pro’s visionOS 2."

iOS 7 (right) was arguably the last major iOS redesign (Image credit: Apple)

While anything that significantly changes the homescreen that users interact with daily is likely to cause controversy, I'd say it's about time Apple gave us a new look. 2013's iOS 7 is often cited as last big iOS redesign, when skeuomorphism was ditched in favour of flat design. The fact that the former is making a comeback as brands embrace detailed, textured UI again shows just how much time has passed since iOS 7 – and how it's time for another revolutionary new look for iOS.

Here’s your very first look at iOS 19 - YouTube Watch On

Concept artists have already mocked up renders based on the VisionOS rumours, and while they look jarringly different to what we have now, that difference is certainly fresh. The rounded icons and increased transparency could take some getting used to – but with Apple leaker Ming-chi Kuo claiming the redesign is "is “essential for seamlessly integrating new products into Apple’s ecosystem," it sounds like the entire Apple product line could end up adopting it – including the company's rumoured smart hub for the home.

Do you agree that it's time for a significant iOS redesign? Let us know in the comments below.