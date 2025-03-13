Apple's dramatic iPhone homescreen redesign is long overdue

News
By published

iOS 19 could be heavily inspired by Vision Pro.

It's not only the design of the iPhone itself that hasn't changed for a long time. The software too has remained remarkably similar over the years. Sure, recent iOS updates have let users customise their homescreens, but the core design itself remains as familiar as ever. But that could all change in 2025.

Recent reports have suggested that Apple is readying the most significant redesign ever with iOS 19 – and the whole thing could be inspired by the look of VisionOS. If that's the case, get ready for lots of circular icons and shadows in the next generation of software for several of our best camera phones.

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

