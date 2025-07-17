People will hate me... but our banknotes don't need a redesign

Thrilling symbol of democracy or an expensive vanity project?

So let me get this straight. The UK in a cost-of-living crisis, the NHS is creaking at the seams, and the Bank of England has decided that what Britain really needs is a public consultation on whether our banknotes should feature "nature" or "innovation" themes.

Because clearly, when you're choosing between heating and eating, your primary concern is whether there's a nice picture of a daffodil on your fiver.

Tom May
Freelance journalist and editor

Tom May is an award-winning journalist and author specialising in design, photography and technology. His latest book, The 50th Greatest Designers, was released in June 2025. He's also author of the Amazon #1 bestseller Great TED Talks: Creativity, published by Pavilion Books, Tom was previously editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. 

