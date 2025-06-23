Recommended reading

No, Mail Online; designers didn't get paid half a million to move a dot

News
By published

Yet again, British tabloids have turned professional branding work into misleading clickbait and political misrepresentation.

The Gov.uk logo
(Image credit: Gov.uk)

Right, let's get one thing straight from the off: the Daily Mail's breathless coverage of the Gov.uk rebrand is not journalism – it's performance art. Bad performance art. The kind where someone pretends to be outraged about a dot moving, whilst completely ignoring the actual story unfolding in front of them.

Yesterday's Mail Online piece screamed about the government "blowing over half a million on 'vanity' makeover for website which involved moving a full stop." A full stop! The audacity! Except, of course, that's not what happened at all. But why let facts get in the way of a perfectly good frothing session?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom May
Tom May
Freelance journalist and editor

Tom May is an award-winning journalist and author specialising in design, photography and technology. His latest book, The 50th Greatest Designers, was released in June 2025. He's also author of the Amazon #1 bestseller Great TED Talks: Creativity, published by Pavilion Books, Tom was previously editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.